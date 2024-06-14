Jordynne Grace Hints at Major WWE Star Moving to TNA To Challenge Her

Current TNA Knockout superstar, Jordynne Grace might have given a huge spoiler on her X account, about the impending move of a big WWE superstar to TNA. The wrestler she hinted at is considered to be Natalya, the former two-time Women’s World Champion.

On her X account, Grace, while talking about her next challenger, hinted at Natalya. She wrote, "MIghT be Time for a chANge in scenery. Let me welcome someonE to my home."

Though she didn’t reveal the name on her account, the cryptic post hinted at no one else but Natalya. In the meantime, fans spared no time and were quick to decode the cryptic post.

How did the fans decode Jordynne Grace’s next opponent?

While Jordynne just dropped hints of her next challenger, her fans were quick to decipher the hidden name behind her post. On rearranging the letters, the word that comes out is ‘Nattie’, which is Natalya’s nickname.

One fan wrote, “You're calling out Natalya, aren't you?” Another said, “Guys. It’s Nattie. Bolder letters backwards. Just ignore the M.”

A third user gave a complete detail of how others reached to word ‘Nattie’. He wrote, “The M and L don’t count. The remaining letters in order are ITTANE. Re-Arrange them and that spells NATTIE which is the nickname for Natayla.”

While the fans on Grace’s X account came out with Natalya as her next opponent in TNA, the current TNA Knockouts Champion didn’t say anything.

She recently made waves, when she made a shocking appearance at WWE NXT to challenge Roxanne Perez for the title at NXT Battleground on June 9. Even though Grace lost the bout, she might make one or two more appearances at WWE NXT.

Though Grace hasn’t signed a deal with WWE, her contract with TNA will expire in 2025, which is also when the WWE might sign her.

Is Natalya leaving WWE?

Natalya has already spent around 17 years of her wrestling career in WWE and she might be heading towards another promotion. As per reports, her contract is also up for expiration soon, and she hasn’t signed a new deal with WWE.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Natalya hasn’t signed any deals with the company, and there are several offers on her table from other promotions. Going by Grace’s hint, it appears Natalya might soon go to TNA. Let’s wait and watch.

