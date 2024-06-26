Jordynne Grace Hits Back At Taz Over Catchphrase Controversy Before Squashing Online Beef

ECW legend and AEW color commentator Taz recently lashed out at TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for captioning one of his catchphrases in her recent post on X ( formerly Twitter). Even though Taz fired shots at her in one series of tweets, they eventually buried the hatchet.

Posting a picture of herself on Twitter, Jordynne captioned, "Beat me if you can, survive if I let you." Seeing his catchphrase in the caption, Taz furiously replied that the line was trademarked, and he owned the right to it.

Taz's reply to Jordynne Grace's post

According to Taz, the line was officially trademarked by the United States Patent Trademark Office in September 2021. The use of the line is only reserved for professional wrestling or sports entertainer purposes. Responding to the TNA star's photo, Taz noted, "Swing and a miss," and then he hashtagged the word 'trademarked'.

Amid Taz's attack on X, Jordynne received support from fans, implying the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion was overreacting on a Twitter caption. Because of this, Taz replied to several fans explaining why he was protecting his trademarked catchphrases.

When one fan wrote that Taz was making a fuss out of nothing, he said that he didn't feel Grace was respecting his honor. If she did, she could have acknowledged him and his catchphrase by tagging him.

Jordynne Grace's response to Taz

Seeing Taz's furious rant of his trademarked catchphrase, the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace , who recently competed in WWE NXT Battleground, had a calm response. According to her,

"Not being able to quote legends that I have emulated for years wasn't in my pro wrestling handbook, but duly noted."

The 28-year-old also explained the reason she didn't tag Taz in her post on X. She stated it was all fine, but she was startled by Taz's response. She did not tag him to avoid being seen as a bootlicker, but next time, it would be back in her mind.

The TNA star revealed the inspiration behind the tweet. While watching an old match between Taz and Bigelow in the ECW arena, she thought of paying homage to the 56-year-old. Additionally, she noted how they have a similar body type.

Based on Jordynne Grace's mature response, she hasn't taken Taz's words personally and still has the utmost respect for him.

