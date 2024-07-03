Jorge Masvidal Aims For Potential UFC Return In Rematch Against THIS Star

Jorge Masvidal aims for a potential rematch against Stephen Thompson in the UFC. Since his retirement, Gamebred has not fought in the promotion. However, he recently expressed his desire to step into the cage for a great comeback.

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. However, Gamebred is still signed to the organization and does not rule out a possible comeback fight.

Jorge Masvidal hints at possible return to the UFC

UFC 217 encountered the clash between welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson. Although Gamebred had his moments, Wonderboy emerged victorious via a unanimous decision due to the volume of strikes he delivered.

In preparations for a rematch in the ring against former BMF opponent Nate Diaz, Masvidal eyes a potential rematch against Stephen Thompson. In an interview with Shak MMA, Gamebred shares his thoughts on a return.

“A fight with Wonderboy would be amazing,” said Jorge Masvidal. He reveals his desire to rematch the American welterweight ever since the first fight. Gamebred also spoke of the immense respect he has for Stephen Thompson after several run-ins outside the cage.

Gamebred acknowledges the discrepancies he faced in the first fight. Masvidal predicts their potential rematch to be ‘a lot better’ as he has improved as a fighter. The former BMF champion lists Stephen Thompson as one of the several opponents he wants to fight post-Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal’s last fight was against Gilbert Burns. He announced his retirement in the octagon after he lost a unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fight again in grudge match

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal faced each other for the BMF title at UFC 244. This fight was responsible for the BMF legacy. As the fight witnessed Gamebred winning on all accounts, the fight had to be called off due to a cut that Diaz suffered mid-fight.

Masvidal was announced the winner and was crowned BMF champion. Due to the fight not having a definitive conclusion, both contenders are willing to step up to the plate for a rematch. But this time, they step into the boxing ring.

Diaz and Masvidal were known to show respect for each other on multiple occasions. However, the animosity between both contenders has witnessed a slow and steady rise in the fight build-up.

An altercation between both camps in press conferences was the last straw for Masvidal. Gamebred’s coach was attacked by one of Diaz’s teammates. Jorge recently claimed he does not like the Stockton native and aims to knock him out.

Fans are excited to witness Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz go at it in the ring. The Stockton native’s last fight was against YouTuber Jake Paul. Although he suffered a loss, he predicts to redeem himself against Gamebred.