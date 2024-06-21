Jorge Masvidal Recalls How Kimbo Slice Brought Him to Backyard Fighting: ‘It Was the Most Gangster SH*T

Jorge Masvidal has recalled how Kimbo Slice introduced him to backyard fighting. ‘Gamebred’ noted that Slice was one of the most viral names on YouTube during the platform’s initial days.

Someone from Slice’s team reached out to Masvidal regarding fighting in his backyard. Masvidal immediately accepted the offer and waited until a scrap got set up. He then watched Slice fight first before facing off against Rey himself.

Jorge Masvidal speaks about Kimbo Slice

Jorge Masvidal has always shown a massive amount of respect for Kimbo Slice. Masvidal revealed on the Pound4Pound podcast how it felt watching Slice’s backyard fight live.

Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Masvidal said, “I get over there and they’re telling me ‘Kimbo’s gonna go first.’ I’m like ‘awesome’. I need to watch this dude fight.”

Masvidal added, “It was the most gangster sh*t ever. He pulls up in a f*cking Escala. Door opens up. More smoke than a volcano.”

After watching Slice fight, Jorge Masvidal threw down against Kimbo’s prodigy, Rey. Masvidal fought twice, winning on both occasions. His backyard fights went viral on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Masvidal was already a star before signing for any major MMA promotion. Those early 2000s clips resurfaced when ‘Gamebred’ had a career resurgence in 2019 and became a superstar. Masvidal’s shocking flying knee knockout against Ben Askren in 2019 once again broke the internet.

Jorge Masvidal has credited Kimbo Slice for inspiring him to become a promoter

Jorge Masvidal is now a promoter and runs his own MMA organization, Gamebred FC. Masvidal credited Slice for inspiring him to take up his path. He once recalled how Slice called up a relatively unknown fighter like him, which propelled his career.

Masvidal said on the MMA Hour, "I always thought back to the late, great, Kimbo Slice when he invited me to his backyard. Back then, he was a rock star, getting 30 million views a fight. Just invited this [guy] from Miami that no one knows...that always stuck with me because he didn't have to.”

Masvidal vowed that he would follow the same path and hand opportunities to the best up-and-coming free-agent talents. Given Masvidal’s popularity, such a platform could help youngsters in making themselves known to the fans.

