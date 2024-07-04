Jorge Masvidal Reveals Canelo Alvarez Shared Great Advice Ahead of Nate Diaz Boxing Match

Are you ready for an epic rematch? Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are set to clash again, this time in a boxing ring. The fight takes place this Saturday night, live on DAZN. But does Masvidal have an advantage this time? He certainly thinks so. Why? Because boxing legend Canelo Alvarez shared some priceless advice with him.

"Canelo actually f—ing gave me great advice," Masvidal revealed to the media. What secrets did Canelo share? Masvidal said it was all about techniques Alvarez used in his last 20, 30 fights. Curious to see how this will play out in the ring?

Masvidal gets supercharged by Canelo's secret sauce

Jorge Masvidal is gearing up for his highly anticipated boxing match against Nate Diaz this Saturday night, live on DAZN. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the rematch of their epic UFC 244 battle. This time, though, Masvidal has a secret weapon: advice from none other than boxing legend Canelo Alvarez.

"Canelo actually f—ing gave me great advice," Masvidal shared with the media. He went on to explain, "A lot of what he told me were things he's done in every one of his last 20, 30 fights." This insight from Alvarez could be a game-changer for Masvidal as he steps into the ring.

Advertisement

Masvidal continued, expressing his gratitude, "It was awesome to hear him break it down from his own mouth and then tell me, break it down in a way that I could apply and use it for myself." This personalized advice has undoubtedly boosted Masvidal's confidence. He added, "As soon as he told me, I was like 'man, that's awesome.' He didn't have to do that at all. He didn't have to tell me a damn word because who the f—k am I?"

Their first fight ended with Masvidal securing a third-round TKO victory due to a doctor's stoppage. Now, nearly five years later, they will meet again, but under boxing rules. With Canelo's advice in his corner, Masvidal feels more prepared than ever.

Check Out: Jorge Masvidal Aims For Potential UFC Return In Rematch Against THIS Star

The rematch will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fans can catch all the action live on DAZN, with the main event fighters expected to walk out at around 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. This fight promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with both fighters bringing their unique styles and determination to the ring. Don't miss it!

Advertisement

Streaming details of Masvidal vs. Diaz

Wondering how to catch the Masvidal vs. Diaz fight? You’re in luck! The bout will be streamed live on Fanmio in both the USA and UK. The pay-per-view price is set at $79.99 in the USA and £63.99 in the UK. But that’s not all!

Initially, Fanmio was the exclusive streaming platform, but a recent press release revealed the fight will also be available on UFC Fight Pass. To watch on UFC Fight Pass, you’ll need a subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

The pay-per-view price was a bargain at $49.99 until April 12, but now it’s standardized at $79.99 on both Fanmio and UFC Fight Pass. So, pick your platform and get ready for an epic showdown!

So, grab your popcorn, pick your platform, and get ready for a night of thrilling boxing action. Who do you think will come out on top this time?

Advertisement