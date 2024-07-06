Jorge Masvidal Reveals Future Boxing Aspirations; Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, and More on Radar

Can an MMA fighter make a splash in the boxing world? Jorge Masvidal thinks so. In a revealing chat with Michael Bisping, the UFC star laid out his future plans, and they're big. "Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul—that's what I'm thinking," Masvidal shared, his eyes set on some of the biggest names in boxing.

He's not just chasing paychecks; he's keen on mastering the sweet science. "I wanna get the biggest fights possible," he declared, aiming to shatter pay-per-view records. But can he really transition from the octagon to the ring and succeed? Masvidal certainly believes so.

Will Masvidal challenge the boxing king?

Jorge Masvidal's aspirations in boxing are crystal clear. During his insightful discussion with Michael Bisping, Masvidal dropped significant names that he's targeting—none other than boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and YouTube celebrity turned boxer Logan Paul. "Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul - that's what I'm thinking. That's what my people are thinking, trying to do," Masvidal candidly revealed, showing his eagerness to step into a new arena of combat sports.

His strategy goes beyond just taking part in another fight. Masvidal is looking to redefine his athletic career with these potential matchups. "I wanna get the biggest fights possible," he expressed, underlining his desire to not only enter the boxing ring but to dominate it. He added a layer to his ambition by specifying his interest in Logan Paul: "I wouldn’t mind a fight with Logan and just breaking all the pay-per-view records."

But Jorge's boxing dreams don’t stop at just participation; he’s committed to mastering the sport. "Having more time to box, get my hands really cemented in this boxing stuff and learn the craft more," he said, indicating his dedication to evolving as a fighter. This isn't just a crossover; it's a deep dive into the technical world of boxing, aiming for proficiency and perhaps, a touch of legend.

This approach sets the stage for not just any fight, but potentially rematching characters like Paul, where Masvidal can test his refined skills against those who have also made their mark in crossover bouts. His readiness to take on these challenges highlights a significant shift in his career trajectory, pivoting from MMA's all-rounded combat to the strategic and stylized encounters of boxing.

Masvidal gets a boost from boxing legend

Jorge Masvidal is gearing up for his highly anticipated boxing match against Nate Diaz this Saturday night, live on DAZN. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the rematch of their epic UFC 244 battle. This time, though, Masvidal has a secret weapon: advice from none other than boxing legend Canelo Alvarez .

"Canelo actually f—ing gave me great advice," Masvidal shared with the media. He explained, "A lot of what he told me were things he's done in every one of his last 20, 30 fights." This insight from Alvarez could be a game-changer for Masvidal as he steps into the ring.

"It was awesome to hear him break it down from his own mouth," Masvidal continued. "He didn't have to do that at all. He didn't have to tell me a damn word because who the f—k am I?" This personalized advice has undoubtedly boosted Masvidal's confidence.

What do you think of Masvidal's boxing ambitions? Will he conquer the boxing world just like he did in MMA?