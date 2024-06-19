Jorge Masvidal Reveals THIS Is Why He Lost All Respect for Nate Diaz After Viral Brawl

Jorge Masvidal claimed he has lost all respect for Nate Diaz after a viral press conference brawl. ‘Gamebred’ lambasted Diaz’s team for attacking his 50-year-old coach, who is not a professional fighter.

Masvidal also scathed Diaz for running away like a coward during the brawl. He added that the attack on his team was premeditated and he questioned Diaz’s character for escaping the scene after starting the brawl.

Jorge Masvidal criticizes Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s teams tangled in a brawl at Anaheim, California on June 6. Diaz abruptly left the press conference and refused to face off with Masvidal before the brawl ensued.

Masvidal told MMA Mania; “I’ve lost all respect for him. He had his gimps attack my coach, who is almost 50 years old, he’s not a pro fighter…you know that’s my coach and you had your two gimps attack him.”

He continued, “One is a pro fighter and the other one is a punk-a** 20-year-old. I don’t even have words for it, he’s just a coward who took off, you let your people get mopped up…”

Masvidal further added that his team members were fine while people from Diaz’s team ended up in the hospital. ‘Gamebred’ himself was spotted fighting someone from Diaz’s camp. He could be seen grabbing the other person by the hair, who was also left bloodied up.

The video of the brawl went viral on social media, with netizens reacting to it . Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are set to face each other in a boxing match on July 6.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz first fought in 2019

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s first fight took place at UFC 244 in 2019. They clashed for the inaugural BMF championship. Masvidal battered Diaz for three rounds before the doctors ended the contest due to a cut above Diaz’s eyes.

They will now rematch five years later but inside the squared circle. Masvidal hasn’t been an active fighter since his UFC 287 decision loss to Gilbert Burns. As for Diaz, he last fought Jake Paul in boxing and lost a decision.

Jorge Masvidal was known for being a brilliant boxer inside the octagon during his time as an active MMA fighter. Diaz is also fluent with his hands and trains with the likes of Andre Ward under the watchful eyes of Richard Perez.

While both former UFC superstars have limited pro-boxing experience, their fight could turn out to be entertaining.