Jorge Masvidal Reveals UFC Has Restricted Him to Take Boxing Match Against Jake Paul for THIS Reason

Former UFC BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal is gearing up and training hard for his boxing match against former UFC rival Nate Diaz. "Gamebred" and "The Stockton Slugger" will lock horns on July 6th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Recently, Jorge Masvidal made an appearance on George Janko’s podcast, where he discussed the details of his current UFC contract, how many boxing matches he is allowed to compete in, his limitations regarding boxing matches, and whether he will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match or mixed martial arts match.

Gamebred opened up about his UFC contract and revealed that the company has allowed him to take three boxing matches, which includes the upcoming bout with Nate Diaz.

On the question of a potential fight with Jake Paul, Masvidal—known as "Street Jesus"—revealed that the UFC had banned him from taking a fight against Jake Paul. The Problem Child had offered Jorge Masvidal $10 million for a possible fight.

Masvidal said:

“To talk about Jake Paul, the UFC, I’m still under contract with them, so they let me out for three fights. I’m still with the UFC, still under a heavy-duty contract, and that allows me to go three fights in boxing and fight for Fanmio, but one of the conditions was I couldn’t fight Jake’s ass because I don’t like his ass. Jake pulled a lot of stuff on Dana White, on Hunter Campbell; he has talked about the UFC pay this and that.”

Jake Paul’s relationship with the UFC is definitely strained, as The Problem Child has taken shots at the UFC and Dana White, criticizing them for fighter pay, medical offerings, and a variety of other issues. Paul has even released a diss track targeting Dana White.

Jorge Masvidal is dedicated to remaining loyal to the company that helped him build his independent brand.

Jake Paul’s ten million offer for Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

YouTuber and social media sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul is best known for fighting legends of combat sports, particularly UFC icons. Paul has fought multiple big names who were once associated with the UFC, including Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz.

The Problem Child was recently preparing for his boxing match with former undisputed boxing champion Mike Tyson next month in July. Unfortunately, due to Mike Tyson’s health issues, the match is now postponed, and Tyson will lock horns with Paul in November.

A couple of months back, on an episode of BS with Jake Paul, the Problem Child revealed that just after his boxing match with Mike Tyson, he would focus on his mixed martial arts debut with the PFL promotion he signed to.

Jake Paul offered two UFC legends a chance to fight him in his mixed martial arts debut inside the PFL smart cage. These legends are none other than Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul expressed:

“I am being so serious when I say I want to fight in MMA, either Masvidal or Diaz. Ten million offer, they will literally hide behind the fact Masvidal be like you can't even box."

The Problem Child even called out former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and UFC’s lightweight contender Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett. However, according to Paul, all these UFC fighters keep ducking and avoiding a fight with him.

