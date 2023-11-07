Jorge Masvidal threatens to knock rest of Colby Covington’s teeth out after reaching plea agreement with former friend

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour show, discussing various topics and revealing that his case with rival and former friend Colby Covington is now resolved.

Jorge Masvidal physically confronted Colby Covington in Miami, leading Covington to press charges against Masvidal for the assault. Masvidal disclosed, "Colby attempted to charge me with three felonies and a misdemeanor."

Masvidal further described the situation, stating, "It's incredibly bizarre. I couldn't discuss this earlier, but now I can. Colby also alleged that I assaulted him with around five individuals."

He continued, questioning, "Where were all these supposed co-defendants? They would have been implicated in the case as well. You can't just assault someone with a group of people; that would have constituted a hate crime against him. Where are the other individuals?" Masvidal expressed.

Jorge Masvidal hinted his rematch with Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were initially teammates and good friends. They both started to have issues over time and they both started to trash talk about each other taking things to the next level Covington dragged Masvidal’s kids and family into trash talk and that was the point things got bitter between both of them.



Masvidal and Colby fought at UFC 272, where Colby won the fight with a majority decision.

Gamebred talked about fighting Colby one more time at MMA Hour



“I'm uncertain about the timing, but there will be an encounter between Colby and me at some point,” Masvidal declared. “Whether it happens in the cage or elsewhere, I don't know, but we will cross paths. It's in response to him tarnishing my reputation, pressing charges, and all the other things he has done. We will meet, and it will be an enjoyable and intriguing experience.

Masvidal further claimed I’m going to knock the rest of his f****** teeth I've already knocked out two of them."



