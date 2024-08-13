Josh Allen Admits He Cursed Patrick Mahomes After Getting Inspired by Michael Jordan’s Last Dance: ‘Larry Bird Goes Up to MJ’

Josh, the Bills quarterback, recently revealed a candid moment from the 2020-21 AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, which the Bills lost 38-24. Inspired by a moment from "The Last Dance," Allen approached Mahomes in the locker room, mocking Jordan's famous remark to Bird: "You b****, f*** you."

The fiery rivalry between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes has provided fans with many memorable moments. The two are among the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and they are always competing with one another. Off the field, they may be pals, but on the field, it's all rivalry. While Pat has won three Super Bowls, Josh has yet to replicate that success.

During an August 12 visit on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Bills QB admitted once he cursed Patrick Mahomes after losing against him in 2021. He believes that that was the best time for him to win the championship, but Mahomes shattered his dream.

Allen was asked whether he ever feels like he's attempting to reinterpret the bitter competition between Michael Jordan and Larry Bird in the late 1990s, as was featured in the documentary based on Jordan's life, The Last Dance.



Allen admits to sarcastically mocking Mahomes following Buffalo's 2022 AFC Divisional OT defeat with a few memorable remarks Jordan famously said to Bird after nearly guiding the Pacers to victory over the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals in 1998.

Josh said, "Funny enough, because The Last Dance was released before that season, exactly that COVID year. And you know Larry Bird approaches Michael Jordan and says, 'You b*tch, f*ck you'. I noticed him in the locker room and did the same thing. I was like, 'What the heck?”

Allen stated that he saw The Last Dance, a documentary on the Bulls' championship run with Jordan. And he said he "confronted" Mahomes, like Bird did Jordan, following a difficult playoff loss to the Chiefs. However, Allen missed the fact that Jordan said the same thing to Bird, not the other way around. However, the interaction that Josh Allen recalls demonstrates the two quarterbacks' mutual respect and competition.

The Bills quarterback also remarked on the Chiefs' dominance, likening it to the Patriots' dynasty. Allen understands the battle ahead, viewing himself as a possible David to the Chiefs' Goliath. He recognizes the narrative power of perhaps ending the Chiefs' dominance this season.

Podcast host Chris Long feels the Bills and Chiefs have football's equivalent of the Bird-Jordan rivalry. Long stated that Allen and Mahomes are "two of the best to ever do it" and that "the Chiefs have to motivate Allen a little bit." Long drew similarities to the Jordan-Bird dynamic, pointing out that Allen and Mahomes are making their mark among the NFL's elite, much as Jordan and Bird did in the NBA.



Talking about rivalry, they have faced off six times in their NFL careers . This comprises two playoff games and four regular-season contests. They are both on equal footing, with three victories in their baskets. Allen has a 3-1 regular-season head-to-head record versus Patrick Mahomes, but he is just 2-0 in the playoffs.

The 2021-22 AFC Divisional Round matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes stands out as a great example of their rivalry. The Bills and Chiefs are expected to meet at least once in 2024, with a Week 11 game in Buffalo on Sunday, November 17. Let's see whether this match can beat the frenzy that the 2021-22 AFC Divisional Round game caused.