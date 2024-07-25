Josh Allen Dons Huge Heart Diamond Chain and Cartier Sunglasses in Locker Room Before Going Insta Official With Hailey Steinfeld

The NFL league has already started with their training camp recently. On July 24, the Buffalo Bills franchise had their training camp set at St. John Fisher University in the afternoon.

Right before the practice session, the players took the chance to unwind. Meanwhile, Josh Allen was spotted wearing a huge heart-shaped diamond gold chain and Cartier Sunglasses in the locker room. Here are some more details about the same.

Josh Allen wears stunning shiny jewelry in the locker room before their training camp begins

Josh Allen has not won any rings yet, despite giving the league a couple of years. However, that doesn't stop him from showing his aura. Off late, he took to X and his amazing look quickly mesmerized his fans.

The Bills quarterback wore some shiny jewelry of his new teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling. This includes a diamond-encrusted gold chain and a pair of Cartier Sunglasses.

Shortly after this, a video clip of the same went public. A media and news agency MLFootball took to X and wrote; “DRIPPED OUT: #Bills QB Josh Allen wearing MVS DIAMOND CHAIN & Cartier glasses in the lockeroom with the bois. ALLEN’s AURA HAS GONE UP BY 10x’s this offseason.”

It is important to note that this offseason, the 28-year-old player convinced MVS to make him join the Bills squad. Valdes-Scantling later even praised Allen's unique approach to free agency, saying his visit to Buffalo stood out.

Meanwhile, just recently, Allen has also launched his romantic relationship with the Oscar-nominated actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld through an Instagram post.

Josh Allen went Insta official with Hailey Steinfeld

Josh Allen recently shared a bunch of photographs on his Instagram profile on July 23. The first picture seems to be of him reportedly being with the Hollywood actress Hailey Steinfeld. The duo were captured at the Eiffel Tower and the picture is believed to be from his April trip to Paris.

It is important to note that this is the first-ever picture shared by Allen with his girlfriend. He even captioned the post as, ‘Onward.’

This comes after rumors about the power couple’s romance first bloomed last year in May. During that time, the pair were spotted together multiple times in New York City.

Moreover, the photo collage also had a picture shared from a recent family celebration where his parents Joel and LaVonne, and his siblings Jason, Nicola, and Makenna were also seen. A few other pictures were from a golf court where Allen tried his golf swing.

