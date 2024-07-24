Josh Allen Finally Confirms Romance With Hailee Steinfeld, Hard Launches Relationship on Insta With Romantic Paris Snap

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their first public appearance at an NHL game in October last year. And now, the NFL star announced their relationship on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 23. The Bills QB posted a romantic picture with Steinfeld from his Paris Trip.

Allen and Steinfeld were linked for the first time in May 2023. During the last week of May, they were seen together multiple times in New York City. Anything about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld rarely surfaces on the internet. However, this time, Allen himself updated the fans about his relationship with the Hollywood actress.

Josh Allen makes his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld Instagram-official

Allen and Steinfeld’s love affair has nearly zero social media presence. They avoid giving any insights about their relationship. For fans, paparazzi are the only source of any sneak peek about the couple’s lives. But now, the Bills QB has posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, sharing his recent joyful moments.

The two-time Pro Bowler posted his first-ever picture with Steinfeld on Instagram. The couple posed in front of the Effiel Tower in Paris, standing close to each other and facing away from the camera.

Allen posted two more pictures of his girlfriend on Instagram. The couple could be seen standing side by side after some sort of celebration. The Bills QB also included a solo photograph of Steinfeld in a hat, long coat, and sunglasses. Her face isn’t visible in that picture either.

“Onward,” Allen captioned the post. There was a picture of him from a boat. Most of the visuals were from a golf court, including a video of the Bills QB trying his swing. NFL GOAT Tom Brady and top-paid NFL tight end Travis Kelce liked the post. “Hang the ripped pants in the louvr,” Buffalo Bills’ official Instagram handle commented.

Advertisement

Also Read: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld SPOTTED TOGETHER for a Lunch Date While Hollywood Actor Shoots New Movie

Hailee Steinfeld sparks engagement rumors with Josh Allen

Steinfeld recently posted ‘Hailee Allen’ on her Instagram story. ‘Hailee’ was written over the letter A, and Allen was beside it. The cryptic message from the Hollywood star led to multiple rumors about the couple.

Fans were curious if it was a way to announce their engagement. Some guessed that Hailee wanted to get engaged with the NFL star. Many thought that Hailee and Allen were collaborating with a new brand.

Allen doesn’t like getting clicked by media outlets. He believes it’s invasive to photograph them without their knowledge. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen said about the headlines about him.

Also Read: In PICS: Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld SPOTTED TOGETHER as They Exit Gelson's After Quick Grocery Shopping