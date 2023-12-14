Josh Allen opens up on Patrick Mahomes heated rant, reveals Chiefs QB reached out to him after the game

Patrick Mahomes’ outburst on referees during the Chiefs vs Bills game has been criticized a lot. Apart from that, fans also didn’t enjoy the way the Chiefs quarterback talked to Josh Allen.

Josh Allen recently sat down with reporters and shared his take on a viral after-game conversation with Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen reacts to the way Patrick Mahomes talked with him after Chiefs’ 17-20 loss

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills match concluded in a thrilling manner as Kadarius Toney's game-altering final touchdown was nullified due to an offsides penalty. In an unusual turn of events, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, succumbed to frustration and vociferously expressed his displeasure towards the referees. Following the game, Mahomes engaged in a heated conversation with Josh Allen, the Bills' quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes had a 6-word talk with Josh Allen, as they met after-game. “Worst fu****g call I’ve ever seen,” the Chiefs quarterback said to Josh Allen. This conversation was caught on camera and quickly spread across the internet, becoming a viral video. Unfortunately, fans were not pleased with the way Mahomes communicated with the Bills' quarterback.

Numerous athletes and sports personalities have expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding Patrick Mahomes' contentious outburst during SNF. However, amidst the discussions, there was a notable absence of any comments from Josh Allen, who was on the receiving end of Mahomes' frustration during Sunday Night Football. Nevertheless, Josh Allen has now chosen to break his silence and address the incident this Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback took a seat in a press conference held at the team's facility in New York, where he openly expressed his thoughts on the intense confrontation with Patrick Mahomes. Allen recognized the challenging nature of the situation, emphasizing the difficulty for any player to control their emotions.

“He reached out to me and it’s football, it’s a game of emotions. I know he didn’t mean anything by it, the cameras caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He is the ultimate competitor, he wants to win and that’s why he is who he is,” said Josh Allen.

The referees' decision during the game was likely the turning point for the Chiefs. Patrick delivered an incredible pass, yet they ended up losing due to an unjustifiable reason that could easily provoke anyone. But it’s a good thing that there are no hard feelings between the two quarterbacks.