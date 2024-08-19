Josh Allen Target of Ridiculous Comment by Texans’ Announcer Who Made False Claim About Bills Quarterback

Saturday's game between the Houston Texans and the New York Giants featured standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs' preseason debut with his new team. And when comparing Diggs' new quarterback, C.J. Stroud, to his former quarterback, Josh Allen, Texans commentator John Harris took a jab at the latter.



The Texans hosted the Giants in their third preseason game at NRG Stadium. Early in the first quarter, Houston quarterback CJ Stroud connected with new Texan Stefon Diggs (a former teammate of Josh Allen) on a slant for a first down.



Harris then took a jab at the Buffalo quarterback, adding that he wasn't sure if Allen would be able to make the same pass to Diggs. Harris said, "Just go inside your DB, and CJ will hit you. I'm not sure whether Josh Allen would have, but CJ would put the ball right on the number."

Thankfully, analyst Warren Sharp stepped in and corrected the ridiculousness, saving the situation from Internet bashing with statistical evidence. That was Diggs' first catch with the Texans during preseason action. Meanwhile, his only target of the day was the "ball right on the number" in Houston's second preseason game. He had 12 offensive snaps.

However, Warren Sharp was unable to completely recover from the situation, and numerous NFL fans and pundits were taken aback by his outrageous comments. Shannon Sharpe, a former tight end turned commentator, criticized Harris on Twitter using certain statistics.

Shannon remarked, "Passes 1–5 air yards last year; Josh Allen was the best QB in the NFL last year," in an X post, before noting that Allen was top in completion% and first in success rate among short throws.

Also Read: Peyton Manning Names His Top 5 Quarterbacks in the NFL Right Now

Considering all that Allen and Diggs achieved together in Buffalo, Harris's assertion is undoubtedly audacious. During their four years together, both were consistent Pro Bowl players with a highlight reel that would make any quarterback-wide receiver combination happy. Regardless, the debate about Allen against Stroud over Stefon Diggs' productivity will most certainly continue throughout the 2024–25 NFL season.

Advertisement

There are plenty of NFL pundits who refuse to embrace the notion that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an exceptional player, NFL commentator, and writer for Houston Texans.com. John Harris is one of them.



It appears to stem from the fact that Allen was rarely recruited out of high school and so failed to post showy numbers at Wyoming. Allen, who was frequently described as raw, untrustworthy, and incorrect before the 2018 NFL Draft, has had doubts since Day 1. One draft evaluator described him as a "parody of an NFL prospect."



Buffalo sent him to the AFC South team in April in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick and two late-round picks. After that, Diggs' contract was adjusted by Houston to enable him to test free agency in 2025. The Diggs deal left Josh Allen's Bills with a colossal $31.1 million dead money bill for 2024.

Also Read: Is Travis Kelce Really Leaving Chiefs?