Josh Allen Tweets Hilarious Reaction After Being Voted Most Overrated Quarterback in NFL

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has recently been voted the NFL's most overrated quarterback in a poll conducted by ESPN, which included responses from 103 NFL players. However, in the same poll, Allen was also recognized as the league's best trash-talking quarterback, highlighting the contrasting opinions held by his peers.

Following Allen, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were tied for the second-most overrated quarterbacks. On the trash-talking front, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was voted second best, followed by New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers in third place.

Josh Allen takes the NFL's 'overrated' label in stride with a witty tweet

Allen didn't shy away from the poll results and took to social media to react to the news. He humorously focused on the positive aspect, posting, "So you're telling me, I was voted as the #1 ... best trash talker??? Let's goooooo!!!" This response showcases his confidence and ability to embrace both praise and criticism.

One of the main reasons some view Allen as overrated is his tendency to commit turnovers. During the 2023 season, Allen threw a career-high 18 interceptions, finishing second in the NFL for most interceptions thrown. He struggled with ball security throughout the season, throwing an interception in 14 of the Bills' 17 games and fumbling the ball seven times. These turnovers have often been costly for the Bills, most notably during their Week 1 loss to the New York Jets last season, when Allen threw three interceptions, significantly contributing to the team's defeat.

Despite these issues, many still regard Allen as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. His critics, however, point to his turnover-prone tendencies as a significant flaw, arguing that they undermine his overall effectiveness and have cost the Bills key victories.

Yet, even with his penchant for turnovers, Allen possesses unique skills that set him apart from other quarterbacks. He has a powerful arm, capable of launching deep passes with precision, even from awkward positions. His ability to make big plays down the field is a significant asset for the Bills' offense.

In addition to his passing abilities, Allen is also one of the NFL's top dual-threat quarterbacks. He has rushed for over 500 yards in five of his first six NFL seasons and scored 15 rushing touchdowns last season alone. Allen's physicality on the field is notable—he rarely slides to avoid contact, instead opting to barrel through or even hurdle defenders to gain extra yards or reach the end zone. This aggressive style of play has made him a challenging player to defend against.

More into Josh Allen’s NFL on-field work

Allen's risk-reward approach has largely paid off for the Bills. Since his rookie year, the team has made the playoffs every season, consistently competing at a high level.

However, they have yet to reach the pinnacle of success by winning a Super Bowl with Allen at the helm. Nonetheless, the Bills are regularly among the final contenders in the playoffs, a testament to Allen's impact on the team.

While opinions on Allen's playing style vary, there is little debate about his prowess as a trash-talker. His physical style of play often complements his verbal exchanges on the field. One NFC East player summed it up by telling ESPN, "He's going to run you over and talk trash after he runs you over."

This combination of physical dominance and confident banter has earned Allen respect and notoriety among his peers, even as some continue to debate his overall effectiveness as a quarterback.

