Josh Allen's Ex Brittany Williams BREAKS SILENCE On Shocking Breakup With NFL Star After 10-Years-Long Relationship

It's been a year since Josh Allen and his ex Brittany Williams parted ways and she has recently made her first official post-breakup statement. In fact, not just a statement but a full-fledged backstory of what's her life now and how things changed after her breakup with Josh Allen.

What does the new dating world feel like to Brittany Williams?

Brittany Williams recently made an appearance on the Martinis and Bikinis podcast by Veronica Droulia. During the podcast, Brittany threw light on the topic that everyone waiting to hear about for a long time now. "That is the question of the century," Brittany acknowledged when the host asked her about the new dating scene.

Also Read: Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Go On SECRET Date In $20 Million Car Just 3 Weeks Before Hinted Oscars Entry

Answering Veronica, the podcast host, Brittany Williams revealed that the initial days were difficult for her. Everything was different and new for her because she never thought she would ever get back into the dating world. But she indeed did and it was 'crazy' according to her.

"I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy no," Brittany said. "The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining," she added further.

Also Read: Josh Allen’s Dating History - From His High School Crush to Dating an Academy Award Nominee

Advertisement

Brittany Williams was blushing as she shared her emotions about stepping into the dating bubble. "I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that" Brittany had said.

Brittany Williams reflects back on what it was like dating Josh Allen

"At first I was just saying yes to whatever I could at first, but I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games," Brittany Williams said, explaining the initial days of dating. Going forward the influencer revealed how she had to take steps back to reflect back on herself.

Also Read: Insider Reveals Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Are In A 'serious Relationship' And Want To 'Keep it PRIVATE'

"I had to take a step back and be like, I need to grow and learn on my own and figure out what it is that makes me happy and once you do that then people just start flocking to you because they can feel the confidence, and that just radiates through friendships and family and attracts the right people to you,” she explained.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen reportedly broke up in early 2023, when the rumors of the NFL star dating Hailee Steinfeld came out. Now considering that both the rumors came at the same time, we could assume that their breakup might have happened a few months ago.

Also Read: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Advertisement

The social media influencer came out of a really long relationship so stepping into the dating world was a huge step. But from what it appears, there are no details about who she is dating now. But as for her ex, he is in romance with Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld and their relationship timeline is growing wider.