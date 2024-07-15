Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Sparks Rumors About Her Engagement With Bills QB

Josh Allen and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld rarely post about their love lives on Instagram. They tend to keep details about their relationship private. However, the Hollywood actress has sparked rumors about her engagement with Josh Allen.

Allen and Steinfeld have been linked together since May 2023. The couple was first spotted together on May 25, 2023, in New York City. They were seen together on two more occasions in the same week. Speculations suggest that the Bills QB and True Girl fame actress might get engaged very soon.

Hailee Steinfeld hints at engagement with Josh Allen

The power couple rarely gives insights about their relationship. They have a near-zero social media presence. Paparazzi spotting them is the only time fans get to know about their doings.

Steinfeld grabbed the headlines after posting ‘Hailee Allen’ on her Instagram story. The actress posted ‘Hailee,' written over the letter A. She typed Allen on the right. Multiple rumors stemmed from the cryptic message from Hailee.

People started asking various questions about their relationship. Some asked if the couple was engaged. Some thought Hailee was hinting to Josh that she wanted to get engaged. A few users went out of the box and guessed that the couple was collaborating on a new brand.

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee was born to Cheri and Peter Steinfeld on December 11, 1996, in Tarnazam, Los Angeles. She is 27 years old and is dating the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. She is 5ft 6in tall.

Steinfeld has built a career in Hollywood. She has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows, such as Bumblebee, True Girl, Pitch Perfect 2, and The Marvels. She also has a career in singing. Hailee has released two major albums, which she has performed in her movie roles, too.

Hailee has sung pop hits like Starving and Let Me Go. Hailee has over a billion Spotify streams on these two songs. Rumors about their relationship began after an insider spilled the beans about the couple’s relationship. The source reported that the pair is to get to know each other.

The NFL star labeled some photographers as invasive about taking snaps of the couple. He was asked if he had heard headlines about him. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said.

Hailee’s net worth is around $22 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. She earns most of her income from movies, TV shows and advertisements. She has endorsed multiple brands and also owns multiple properties in the United States.