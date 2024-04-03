Josh Dobbs Explains Why He Joined 49ers Despite Brock Purdy Being Established Starter

Josh Dobbs recently joined the San Francisco 49ers from the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old will be Brock Purdy's backup quarterback alongside Brandon Allen at the Pro Bowl. However, despite Purdy being the established starter, Dobbs is looking forward to playing with the team and the reason is quite interesting.

Dobbs is excited to play for his new team, coach and the players. The former Cleveland Browns' reserve is looking forward to joining Brock Purdy as the player is amazed by the 24-year-old's “efficient football,” playing style. The new 49ers QB is ready to provide his experience which he learned throughout the league, to the franchise that lost the Super Bowl trophy to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dobbs is all praise for the entire franchise, team, coaches and the type of consistency players show. He also said that the environment is “really good” for the American footballer who is willing to help the team more the following year. His extraordinary ability to pick up on cues fast and become familiar with his surroundings makes him a wanted player.

Josh Dobbs excited to play with Brock Purdy

Dobbs explained he is specifically excited to play with Brock Purdy. During his appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, he said, “At the end of the day, he wins football games and he plays efficient football.” He further said, “Just being able to obviously provide my perspective on what I've learned throughout the league and be able to assume whatever role that looks like this upcoming year.”

Since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers where he was drafted in 2017, the QB has moved nine times and has never stayed longer than a year at one place, having secured just 14 career starts. However, the former Minnesota Vikings player has gained a lot of experience with different coaches and teams he played for, in the league. He has proved to be good enough to be a fill-in Starter and can help his team whenever it needs him and his skills.

