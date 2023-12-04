Josh Giddey and 6 other unfortunate instances of sexual misconduct with underage girls in sports history

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Across different sports, the recurring issue of sexual misconduct toward underage individuals has unfortunately persisted.

Many popular faces in the world of sports have been accused of engaging in inappropriate relationships with minors. Moreover, some have even been accused of outright sexual assault.

Presently, authorities are investigating Josh Giddey, a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both the Newport Beach police and the NBA are looking into allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Evidence pointing to these allegations arose when pictures and videos of Giddey with a supposedly underage minor were shared on social media platforms.

In the pursuit of justice, the police are actively gathering more information relating to these allegations to establish the truth.

Let's discuss, in today's article, the unfortunate instances where renowned sports figures were accused to be involved in sexual conduct with underage girls throughout sports history.

1) Diego Maradona

Mavys Alvarez Rego, a 37-year-old Cuban woman, leveled accusations against the revered Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, asserting he raped and sexually mistreated her when she was still underage.

Furthermore, Rego claimed Maradona and his posse manipulated her during her teenage years, took her to Argentina without her parents' consent, and virtually confined her in a hotel for a prolonged duration.

She asserts Maradona recorded their intimate encounters when she was just 16, alleging drug exposure, confinement in a hotel, and coercing her into breast augmentation surgery.

2) Karl Malone

Karl Malone, an ex-NBA superstar, is steeped in a history of sexual misconduct with a minor. During his time as a 20-year-old student at Louisiana Tech University, Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl, Gloria Bell.

In 1984, Gloria gave birth to their son, Demetress Bell. Although never formally charged with statutory rape, a paternity lawsuit determined Malone to be Demetress's father.

3) Larry Nassar

Previously serving as a sports medicine physician, Larry Nassar was found guilty of sexual harassment against countless young girls who were athletes being underage.

His sexual assaults took place during claimed medical check-ups and treatments, from inappropriately touching their private parts to claiming to conduct necessary medical procedures on intimate parts of their bodies.

At first, Nassar defended himself, stating he was carrying out regular medical processes. However, 2017 and 2018 saw him admit to federal crimes of child pornography as well as state crimes of sexual assault in the first degree.

He received a jail term ranging from 60 years to up to 300 additional years.

4) Justin Crawford

In 2019, former Atlanta Falcon and NFL player, Justin Crawford, admitted his guilt of child molestation.

Charged with multiple felonies including sodomy, child molestation, action against natural familial relationships, and luring a child for improper intentions, Crawford stood accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Initially, he attempted to blame the girl by suggesting the sexual act was her suggestion.

Later on, he accepted the act of having sex with the minor. His conviction resulted in him being listed as a sex criminal and being restricted from certain activities.

5) Wander Franco

Major League Baseball (MLB) has put Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave while investigating accusations of inappropriate associations with a minor.

According to the allegations that appeared on social media, Dominican Republic authorities are also probing into the situation.

Franco rejects these assertions, and the MLB is still conducting its examination.

In the Dominican Republic, the legal age for consent is 18, and criminal charges can be imposed on adults involved in sexual relationships with a minor.

6) Real Madrid Players

Authorities arrested three players from Real Madrid's youth team over allegations of sharing a sexual video involving a minor.

The charges originate from a report lodged by a 16-year-old girl's mother from the Canary Islands, claiming a recording of non-consensual sexual activity that transpired in June.

After evaluating the mobile phone data taken as evidence, the court provided a release order for the players who are adults, not minors.

Amidst these claims, came the charges of sexual misconduct against Luis Rubiales, the previous soccer federation chief who sparked widespread outrage when he kissed Spain's World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

