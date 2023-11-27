Josh Giddey at risk of losing USD 40 million deal amid NBA investigation on alleged relationship with minor

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

The NBA is presently investigating Josh Giddey, a guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, based on allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

The allegations came to the public eye after various pictures and videos suggesting a sexual relationship between Giddey and the minor emerged online.

Weet-Bix's $40 Million Deal with Josh Giddey at Risk Amid NBA Investigation

In response to the probe, Weet-Bix has seemingly started erasing all content on their social media involving the NBA star, while keeping a close eye on the investigation's repercussions.

Giddey is currently under a four-year contract with Weet-Bix, worth AU $40 million, making him the face of their 'Every Bite Counts' campaign.

However, despite the surfacing of further images and videos over the weekend, the Oklahoma City Thunder has not suspended Giddey.

Moreover, Australian Boomers coach Brian Goorjian has reached out to Josh Giddey, offering his support during this challenging time.

Josh Giddey's earnings and contract details

The Australian basketball player, Josh Giddey, who now competes in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has amassed his wealth mainly from his basketball pursuits. Experts estimate his net worth to be approximately $1 million.

Giddey inked a four-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, amounting to $27.2 million.

His package for the initial season with the squad stood at $5.9 million, a figure that escalated to $6.3 million for the 2022/23 season and $6.5 million for the season of 2023/24.

Moreover, Giddey adds to his income through an endorsement arrangement with Nike. His affluence also draws from his family's basketball legacy.

His father, Warrick, was a pro player for the Melbourne Tigers, and his mother, Kim, was a part of the same club's women's team.

Josh Giddey's sibling, Hannah, has also pursued basketball and played for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma.

