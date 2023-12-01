Josh Giddey called a ‘privileged pedophile’ by TV personality after alleged minor he dated refused to cooperate with police

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

American actress, reality TV personality, and singer Masika Kalysha is also recognized for speaking out on numerous matters through social media.

Recently, Kalysha openly criticized NBA player Josh Giddey, accusing him of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

She challenged the NBA, urging them to promptly address the case.

Impressively, she highlighted an apparent bias in the NBA's handling of similar cases, especially when black athletes are involved.

Kalysha emphasized the necessity for immediate and consistent penalties.

Kalysha, in a post on X, described Giddey as a 'disgusting piece of sh*t' and a 'privileged pedophile.' Kalysha expressed her belief that if Giddey were anything other than white, he would face severe punishment and possible banishment from the NBA.

Kalysha strongly implored the NBA to swiftly handle Giddey's situation, necessitating adequate consequences.

"Okay, so he proceeded to take 192922 pictures with that little girl," Kalysha responded to a supporter of the NBA player who tried to defend him.

"Sure, everyone can slip up once, in the dark corners of a club. But when it becomes a pattern, it's a different story.

Are we supposed to believe he didn't see the signs? She is still in high school! This calls for legal action."

She called on the NBA for an immediate response and the imposition of suitable penalties.

Currently, the Newport Beach Police Department has opened an investigation into claims of inappropriate involvement between Giddey and a minor, which came to light through a recently deleted social media post.

Newport Beach Police investigate Thunder's Josh Giddey in an inquiry

The Police Department in Newport Beach, California confirmed their ongoing investigation into allegations stating involvement of Oklahoma City's guard, Josh Giddey in an unlawful relationship with a minor female from Newport Beach.

The department's statement acknowledges the circulating online data about the alleged tie-up between Giddey, the renowned professional basketball player, and a young girl.

The Newport Beach Police is not only actively gathering more information about these accusations but also exploring all potential leads and evidence to ascertain the case facts.

The department is apparently trying to carry out an unbiased, comprehensive investigation, while also safeguarding the privacy and dignity of all individuals involved. The detectives from NBPD are deep into an active investigative phase at present.

The police have appealed to the public, requesting anyone with relevant information to approach their department.

After anonymous social media posts surfaced by an anonymous user, purportedly linking Giddey, aged 21, to the young girl, the NBA launched its investigation on Friday.

