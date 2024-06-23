Josh Giddey Finally REACTS To Getting Traded From Oklahoma City Thunder To Chicago Bulls

Despite the offseason, the NBA league continues to make the headlines. Recently, a piece of surprising news emerged as Josh Giddey got traded to the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both the teams finalized a deal and traded the 21-year-old player to the Bulls in exchange for getting one of the NBA's best on-ball defenders Alex Caruso to their squad. In less than 24 hours, Giddey has now commented on the matter.

Josh Giddey reacts to getting traded to the Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey took to his Instagram to show his gratitude towards Oklahoma City. He thanked Thunder general manager Sam Presti in addition to Mr Clay Bennett and head coach Mr. Mark Daigneault for giving him this wonderful opportunity to play in the league.

The Aussie wrote, "Okc… thank you for EVERYTHING. To the city for embracing me from Day 1. To Mr Bennett, Sam & Mark for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of my being an NBA player, I am forever grateful. My brothers, who I got to share the floor with for 3 years. the best group of guys I could’ve imagined.”

The idea of making a trade initially started during the post-season review, when the team decided that Giddey would fill a bench role. Quickly after this, the player suggested the idea of a potential trade.

Advertisement

As Giddey will now represent the Bulls in the new season, he is expected to take the reins as the starting point guard with a bigger role in the offense.

Also Read: Josh Giddey Photographed In Night Club With Model After Underage Dating Scandal

Josh Giddey’s successful journey with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey was selected as the lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has played with the squad for three straight years. In his rookie season, he initially made four points, ten rebounds, and three assists in a 107–86 loss to the Utah Jazz.

However, soon after this matchup, he recorded his first double-double with 18 points and 10 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers. With this accomplishment, he became the third youngest player to make at least 10 assists in a game.

Furthermore, with each passing event, the Australian professional basketball player was able to make a name for himself. Earlier this year, he recorded the first-ever triple-double with 100% field goal shooting in under 25 minutes.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did Josh Giddy Really Say ‘There’s No Such Thing As Too Young’ When Talking About OKC’s Inexperience in Playoffs?