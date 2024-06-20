Josh Giddey Photographed In Night Club With Model After Underage Dating Scandal

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of pedophilia

Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey had a bright start to his NBA career when he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. However, the 2023/24 NBA season saw Giddey embroiled in controversy when allegations emerged about his relationship with a minor girl.

However, it seems that Giddey has moved on from the scandal as he was photographed with a gorgeous model in a nightclub. This has further fueled media attention on 21-year-old Australian NBA star.

Who is the blonde photographed with Josh Giddey?

Aussie basketball star Josh Giddey was recently photographed enjoying a night out with Melbourne model and former AFL WAG, Maki Lesko. Lesko shared the photos with her 74,000 Instagram followers, depicting herself and Giddey dancing in a nightclub. One image shows Giddey riding in a vehicle as he checked his phone.

Lesko, 23, identifies as Russian, Polish, and Australian in her Instagram bio and is represented by modeling agencies in both Australia and the U.S. She previously made headlines after attending the 2022 Essendon Best and Fairest Awards with Bomber Ben Hobbs.

Giddey has returned to Australia following the end of 2023/24 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the playoff exit, Giddey has a lot of work to do in the summer as he will be a crucial member of Australia’s national team for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

What happened to Josh Giddey underage scandal?

Josh Giddey and Maki Lesko photos come on the heels of a police and NBA investigation into allegations that Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor in the U.S. However, in January 2024, the Newport Beach Police Department in California announced that Giddey would not face charges, as they were "unable to corroborate any criminal activity." The NBA concluded its own investigation in May 2024 on similar terms. Even the NBA did not find any grounds for charges and closed the case just days after the OKC Thunder's season ended.

During the investigations, the young Australian NBA star faced significant public scrutiny as fans on social media trolled him a lot which led Josh Giddey to admit that the period was challenging. “There were days where you don’t feel like getting out of bed,” he confessed during a press conference in May.

Giddey’s NBA season reflected the turmoil, with career-low averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 25.1 minutes per game.

