Josh Hart Gives Epic Reply to Mikal Bridges for Asking Him to Come to the Nets: ‘If They Have You Hostage Just Blink’

Josh Hart, a forward for the New York Knicks, is doing a side hustle for ESPN these days during the NBA finals after the New York Knicks were knocked out in playoffs. Mikal Bridges, a swingman for the Brooklyn Nets and a long-time friend of Josh Hart had a hilarious moment on Instagram.

Occasionally, the two former Villanova teammates would lightheartedly poke fun at one another through the use of memes and lighthearted comments on podcasts.

Mikal Bridges tries to recruit Josh Hart

Josh Hart shared a set of images from his time as a guest analyst on ESPN's NBA Countdown on Instagram. He captioned the images with the microphone emoji and wrote, "Might quit my day job."

Then, in jest, Mikal Bridges invited Hart to play with the Brooklyn Nets. "Are you coming to the Nets?" asked Bridges. Hart, though, answered quickly, "Are you okay? We'll save you if they have you as a hostage—just blink.”

Hart's response might allude to the fact that he wants to bring Bridges to the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is already playing for the Knicks alongside Hart. The trio of former Wildcats participated in the NCAA national championship runs in 2016 and 2018. Donte DiVincenzo, another former teammate, is a player for the Knicks.

Josh Hart loves trolling Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart had a history of making fun of Mikal Bridges. One such joke was when he described the latter's circumstances in Brooklyn using a SpongeBob Squarepants meme. In the meme, Bridges was posing as Squidward and staring out the window, while Hart and Jalen Brunson, the two Knicks players, were having a happy time outside.

