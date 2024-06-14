Josh Hart Has Last Laugh After ‘Trash Fit’ Remark Sparks Hilarious Social Media Back and Forth With Tyrese Haliburton

In a lighthearted exchange that had basketball fans buzzing, Josh Hart managed to turn a vibrant Instagram post by Tyrese Haliburton into a hilarious social media back-and-forth.

The banter began when Hart, known for his sense of humor both on and off the court, playfully ribbed Haliburton over his post, poking fun at his outfit. The light-hearted exchange quickly escalated as the two NBA stars engaged in a good-natured trolling match, much to the delight of their fans.

Tyrese Haliburton posted a carousel of multiple images where he was flaunting his designer fits on and off the basketball court. His caption read:

“end of chapter 4📙”

Hart jumped into the comments with his usual witty remarks, sparking a series of humorous replies between the two.

However, other than colors flowing out of the frame, what else caught Haliburton's followers’ attention was Josh Hart’s hilarious comment down the same Instagram post.

Hart first commented: ‘Started and ended with trash fits’

Surprisingly, the comment got close to 7,000 likes within hours. But how could Haliburton let that slip out of his grip. He took the defensive route and replied: ‘You became an analyst after playing us”

As former teammates on the USA Basketball team, it was clear that the exchange was all in good fun. But known for his sarcastic puns, Hart had the last laugh as he came up with the best possible comeback quote.

Hart then wrote: “And somehow we both won the same amount of games”

Additionally, the official Instagram account of the Indiana Pacers commented on their star point guard’s post whereas Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers also joined in the comments section as he put ‘tyrese-tyrese’ referencing both of their initial names.

Indiana Pacers eyeing someone to couple along Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers had a remarkable run in the playoffs, ultimately reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, but it's evident that they need to fortify their roster heading into the offseason. To complement Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking and scoring abilities, the Pacers should pursue a player who can provide elite defense and offensive production, such as Mikal Bridges.

The 27-year-old forward from the Brooklyn Nets boasts impressive averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal per game. With his exceptional defensive skills and solid scoring ability, Bridges could be a vital third scoring option alongside Haliburton and Siakam, further enhancing the team's offensive prowess.

Additionally, the Pacers could greatly benefit from acquiring Alex Caruso to bolster their backcourt. Caruso's defensive prowess, as evidenced by his All-Defensive Team recognition, combined with his proficient scoring and three-point shooting, would make him an ideal fit alongside Haliburton.

This addition could boost the team's defensive capabilities and provide a seamless pairing with the All-Star point guard. Moreover, the acquisition of Matisse Thybulle as a defensive wing at a more affordable price could further shore up the team's defensive capabilities and seamlessly integrate with their offensive talent, ultimately catering to the need for a more balanced roster.

By targeting players like Bridges, Caruso, and Thybulle, the Pacers aim to optimize their roster around Haliburton and other key contributors, ensuring a more formidable and well-rounded team for the upcoming season.

