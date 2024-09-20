Josh Hart REACTS to Isaiah Hartenstein’s Offseason Hoops: ‘Y’all Can See How He Got a Black Dad’

After a breakout 2023-24 season with the New York Knicks, Isaiah Hartenstein has been on a mission to elevate his game even further during the offseason. His hard work paid off as he secured a lucrative 3-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding a solid presence for the team's center position.

The viral mixtape of Hartenstein's offseason training clip hooping from all around the court got the attention of another basketball star.

Hartenstein's former Knicks teammate, Josh Hart, couldn't help but make light-hearted comments about his ethnicity after witnessing his dominant performance in the offseason clips. Hart joked about Hartenstein's Black heritage, citing the unexpected revelation that the talented player's father is Black.

In his tweet, Hart wrote, “Ayoo what the hell?! I guess yall can see how he got a black dad.”

Hartenstein, known for his versatile skill set and tenacity on the boards, has earned respect and admiration throughout the league for his abilities and work ethic. With Hartenstein joining forces with stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to make a serious run in the competitive Western Conference.

Isaiah Hartenstein's arrival in Oklahoma City has generated significant excitement among Thunder fans, who eagerly anticipate the versatile big man's impact on the team's fortunes. A recent video from an open-run session showcasing Hartenstein's remarkable ball-handling skills and improved shooting abilities has sparked optimism about his upcoming debut in a Thunder jersey.

Standing 7 feet tall, Hartenstein's enhanced mobility was evident as he confidently took the ball coast-to-coast multiple times, demonstrating a level of playmaking rarely seen from a player his size. With General Manager Sam Presti highlighting the need for increased frontcourt playmaking, Hartenstein's performance in the open run hinted at his potential to contribute significantly to the team's success in the upcoming season.

While excited about Hartenstein's playmaking abilities, fans also look forward to seeing him develop as an outside shooter, an aspect of his game that has drawn considerable interest. Despite minimal attempts from beyond the arc in the previous season, the video showcased Hartenstein confidently knocking down 3-pointers off the dribble with a smooth left-handed stroke, hinting at a newfound dimension to his game.