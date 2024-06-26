Josh Hart Reacts to Mikal Bridges Joining ‘Villanova Knicks’ Two Weeks After He Asked Him to Leave Nets

The Mikal Bridges trade has come as shocking for the NBA fans as it came to the Villanova boys including Josh Hart. They are finally reuniting after a six-year gap since they last played together at the University of Villanova basketball team, the Villanova Wildcats.

Upon hearing the news of Bridges joining the Knicks in a blockbuster trade, not only was Josh Hart super excited but the rest of the university teammates including Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo too erupted in excitement.

One after the other, all of them tweeted and put out their excitement for a dream reunion. Hart took it first while retweeting the NBA insider Shams Charania’s tweet breaking the news and wrote, “YO WE F**KING LIT”

His joy was palpable as he did not stop there and posted one after the other, totaling three tweets.

The Knicks star also poked fun at Miami Heat’s center Bam Adebayo and jokingly asked him to let the Villanova mates celebrate in peace.

Soon after, Jalen Brunson exclaimed at the news with a subtle one-word reaction and said, “OMG.”

Josh Hart gave epic reply to Mikal Bridges on joning Brooklyn Nets

Josh Hart, forward for the New York Knicks, found himself in a playful banter with his longtime friend and former Villanova teammate, Mikal Bridges, a swingman for the Brooklyn Nets, on Instagram.

The exchange began when Hart posted images from his stint as a guest analyst on ESPN's NBA Countdown, hinting at a potential career switch with a caption that read, "Might quit my day job."

Bridges, in a lighthearted attempt at recruiting Hart to the Nets, jokingly asked, "Are you coming to the Nets?" Hart, quick with his epic reply, teased back, "Are you okay? We'll save you if they have you as a hostage—just blink."

What does Mikal Bridges mean for the ‘Villanova Knicks’

This exciting trade didn't just add firepower to the Knicks' lineup—it also reunited four former college teammates from Villanova: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and now Mikal Bridges.

These buddies, who once dominated the NCAA scene together, are now ready to light up the NBA stage with their combined talent and chemistry.

The close bond that these players developed during their time at Villanova had a big impact on the Knicks' impressive 2023-24 season, where they soared to the No. 2 seed in the East and made a solid run in the Conference Semifinals. Now, with Bridges teaming up with Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo, the Knicks are looking stronger than ever.

The reunion of the ‘Villanova Knicks’ isn't just a feel-good story—it's a promising sign for New York basketball fans who have been dreaming of a championship return for decades.

