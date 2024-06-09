Jrue Holiday Extends Support to Jason Kidd’s Opinion on Jaylen Brown as Celtics’ ‘Best Player’: 'I Don’t Think He’s Lying'

Jrue Holiday recently expressed his support for Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd's assertion that Jaylen Brown is the Boston Celtics' best player. In a statement made on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Holiday acknowledged Brown's outstanding performance, highlighting his versatility on both ends of the court.

During his interaction, reacting to Kidd’s appreciation for Brown, Holiday said,”I don't think he's(Kidd) lying. I think JB, he's been aggressive in every single way. He's been getting to the paint, getting to the free-throw line, also making plays for other people. And then, he's guarding Luka, he's guarding their best player.”

Holiday commended Brown's aggressive offensive play, his ability to penetrate the defense, draw fouls, facilitate plays for his teammates, and his exceptional defensive prowess, particularly evident in his matchups against elite players like Luka Dončić.

"I've been on teams where, just any team, where does your best player have such a heavy load on the offensive load, and then just as equal a heavy load on the defensive end. That's hard to do, especially against somebody like Luka,” he added.

What did Jason Kidd say about Jaylen Brown?

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd caused a stir among media on Saturday afternoon when he openly declared Jaylen Brown as the Boston Celtics' "best player," contrary to the more acclaimed Jayson Tatum.

When probed about the challenges of playing against Brown in the NBA Finals, Kidd confidently emphasized Brown's defensive prowess and said,”Well Jaylen is their best player, so just looking at what he does defensively, he picked up Luka full court, he got to the free-throw line, he did everything. That’s what your best player does.”

However, Kidd also emphasized on Brown’s ability to disrupt the opponent's offense, citing an instance where Brown picked up Luka Dončić full court. Kidd underlined Brown's performance in Game 1, where he delivered team-high numbers in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals, while also earning multiple trips to the free-throw line.

Despite some skepticism about Brown's shooting accuracy, Kidd firmly asserted that Brown's all-around performance exemplifies that of a team's best player.

