Jrue Holiday Reveals How USA’s ‘Relaxed’ Team Dinner Turned Competitive After Talking About Their NBA Squads

As the Paris Olympics draw near, the anticipation among basketball fans and players alike continues to build. One duo that stands out in this year's Team USA roster is the dynamic pairing of Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum, who not only share a bond from their previous Olympic victory but also now have a deeper connection as teammates on the Boston Celtics.

Holiday, who played a pivotal role in the Celtics' journey to clinch the NBA title last season, has been relishing the success and growth he witnessed in Tatum throughout their championship run. The synergy between the two players extends beyond the basketball court as they gear up for another shot at Olympic glory.

Also Read: Watch: Croatia’s Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric Get Involved in Bar Brawl After Losing Olympic Qualifier Game to Greece

Jrue Holiday revealed how Team USA’s relaxed dinner turned competitive

The recent team dinner among the star-studded USA Basketball roster provided a glimpse into the chemistry shared among these elite athletes. Holiday shared insights about the evening, describing it as relaxed and comfortable until the conversation shifted towards their respective NBA teams.

It was then that the competitive spirit emerged, fueled by the shared success of Holiday’s Celtics in the past season. As reported by Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Holiday said, “Obviously you always get a little competitive in that. Especially because my team won.”

Advertisement

However, that’s totally understandable as the national team’s composition has players from one of the fierce rivals from the NBA.

Although, Jrue Holiday also mentioned that despite playing along league’s opponents, the team remains united as the only glory they’re eyeing is bringing gold medals home.

Looking ahead, Holiday’s attention will soon pivot towards the upcoming NBA season, where the Celtics aim to defend their championship title. With a remarkable level of continuity in their roster and key players like Derrick White committing to extended contracts, the Celtics are poised for another strong campaign under Holiday’s leadership.

Also Read: 'CC Be Throwing': Josh Hart Leaves Jalen Brunson and NBA Fans Bewildered With Crazy Caitlin Clark Tweet

Jrue Holiday won the hilarious “Tenacious D” MVP award

Boston Celtics' defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday has added another accolade to his collection, albeit an unconventional one. Despite not receiving any traditional individual titles, Holiday was awarded the "Tenacious D" MVP award by renowned comedians Jack Black and Kyle Gass, who presented him with a particularly unique trophy.

Advertisement

The award's hilarity stems from its unusual design, with a tremendous shaft and magnificent balls drawing attention. Despite the unconventional nature of the accolade, Holiday met the comedic duo in person to receive the Tenacious D trophy and humorously expressed his gratitude for being honored with the award.

While the Tenacious D MVP award holds comedic charm, Holiday's focus may now shift towards earning more traditional individual recognitions as he looks ahead to the upcoming 2024–25 NBA season.

Also Read: Malik Beasley Agrees to One-Year, USD 6 Million Plus Contract With Pistons Amid Free Agency