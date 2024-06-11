Who Is Jrue Holiday's Wife? All About Soccer Star Lauren Holiday

In October 2023, Jrue Holiday became a part of the Boston Celtics through a trade, though his affiliations with the team started earlier. Jrue and Jayson Tatum, members of Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, developed a strong bond that significantly aided Jrue's assimilation into the team.

In the NBA Finals' second game, Jrue Holiday spearheaded the Celtics' scorecard, amassing 26 points with a spectacular 11-of-14 shooting on the ground and 2-of-4 from afar.

His remarkable performance played a pivotal role in the Celtics' astounding 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks, pushing them towards a 2-0 lead in the series.

Away from the basketball spotlight, Jrue Holiday shares a blissful marriage with Lauren Holiday. The couple first crossed paths at UCLA in 2008, where Jrue showcased his basketball skills while Lauren dominated the soccer field. This article will delve deeper into the life of Jrue Holiday's wife, Lauren Holiday.

Who Is Jrue Holiday's Wife, Lauren Holiday?

Lauren Holiday, wife of Jrue Holiday, was born on September 30, 1987, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her maiden name was Lauren Cheney. She honed her impressive soccer skills at Ben Davis High School, taking the 2006 Gatorade Player of the Year award.

She later showcased her talent at UCLA, garnering First-Team All-American recognition and the title of NSCAA Freshman of the Year in 2006.

Lauren's professional soccer career saw her playing with teams such as the Pali Blues, Boston Breakers, and FC Kansas City, earning several awards like the 2013 NWSL MVP and the 2014 NWSL Championship Game MVP.

In addition to her club soccer career, Lauren was a prized member of the United States Women's National Soccer Team, contributing to victories at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, as well as the 2015 Women's World Cup. She put on the team jersey 133 times and scored 24 goals.

In 2015, Lauren decided to hang up her boots from professional soccer. But she stayed in the industry and became part of the ownership team of Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2020.

What is Lauren Holiday's nationality?

Lauren Holiday was born on September 30, 1987, making her 36 years old in 2024.

What does Lauren Holiday do for a living?

Lauren Holiday had an illustrious career in soccer both in the academic and professional realms. She made a mark in Ben Davis High School's soccer, even clinching the title of the 2006 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Holiday continued her soccer journey in college, representing UCLA. A formidable player on the field, she bagged First-Team All-American and NSCAA Freshman of the Year honors in 2006.

Moreover, her professional soccer journey saw her affiliated with the Pali Blues, Boston Breakers, and FC Kansas City, where she garnered awards and titles such as the 2013 NWSL MVP and the 2014 NWSL Championship Game MVP.

Aside from dominating soccer leagues, Holiday was a critical part of the United States Women's National Soccer Team. Her contributions helped the team win gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and seize victory in the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Over the years, she had 133 appearances and scored 24 goals before retiring from professional soccer in 2015.

Despite retiring, Holiday's love for soccer remains. In 2020, she joined Angel City FC's ownership group in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Besides, she wasn't only a significant player on the field but also an important figure in advocating for equality, especially in the Black and Brown communities.

She pursues this advocacy by voicing out about racial inequality gaps in maternal health outcomes and personally reaching out to after-school program kids at the Roxbury YMCA.

For her exceptional on and off-field contributions, Holiday is recognized by the NWSL by being the first player to have her jersey retired post-retirement. Meanwhile, her dedication to fighting systemic racism and socioeconomic inequality extends to her initiatives like the Jrue & Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund.

Furthermore, Holiday leverages her fame and experience by attending speaking engagements, personal appearances, and corporate events handled by the All-American Speakers Bureau.

As she explores her interests further, Holiday hints at delving deeper into the business side of soccer, particularly with the upcoming NWSL Boston team, which is set to debut in 2026. While it's still a speculation, it wouldn't be surprising for Holiday to take an active part in the team's management given her passion for and experience in the sport.

How did Jrue Holiday meet his wife?

Jrue Holiday first encountered his future wife, Lauren Holiday, at UCLA in 2008, as they were both engaging in their respective sports, basketball for Jrue and soccer for Lauren. Fascinatingly, their first interaction occurred when a fan confused Jrue with his basketball team member Darren Collison, requesting an autograph.

Lauren, who was present nearby, stepped in with a compliment, playfully stating to upset Jrue, "Don't worry, you're cuter than Darren is." Despite each being in a relationship at the time, they struck up a friendship, which later evolved into a romantic relationship after the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Jrue.

How many kids do Jrue and Lauren Holiday have?

Jrue Holiday, the NBA player, has two children. His daughter, Jrue Tyler Holiday, was born in September 2016. Jrue took a leave of absence from the NBA to support Lauren during her recovery.

Their second child and first son, Hendrix Holiday, was born in October 2020. Unfortunately, Lauren experienced severe headaches while carrying their child which led to the diagnosis of a benign brain tumor, specifically a meningioma, near her eye socket on her brain's right side.

Is Lauren Holiday deaf?

Yes, due to a previously experienced brain tumor while pregnant, Lauren Holiday has a deaf right ear. Despite the issue with her auditory ability, she made a remarkable recovery after a 10-hour intensive brain operation.

It's been three years since Jrue Holiday triumphed in the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks and returned to compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Meanwhile, his spouse, Lauren Holiday, an accomplished double Olympic gold medalist, continually shows unwavering support for the team. Off-stage, Lauren and their kids engage in creative home-based manufacturing activities, usually utilized to inspire the team.

The ever-resilient football icon took to Instagram to demonstrate her manufacturing skills by crafting custom jackets for her and the kids. The jackets were typically all black and embellished with the Celtics' iconic bold green color.

The crafting was finished with the word "Boston" glamorously sparkling like diamonds across the front.

