Jrue Holiday’s Performance Coach Shares Celtics Star’s INSANE Strength Training Regime: ‘He’s Squatting 285 Pounds, 20 Times’

Jrue Holiday’s performance coach recently shared the Boston Celtics star’s rigorous strength training regime. Leveling up his core strength and crucial joint movements, Holiday won praise from Mike Guevara, his performance coach, for going the extra mile.

The Celtics’ 18th title run was nothing short of a spectacular all-round performance. Having a lineup star-packed with Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, the champion team seemed to spend more time training and conditioning their pillars.

Jrue Holiday’s performance coach shared his rigorous training routine

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Holiday’s coach Geuvara shed light on what it takes to be a top performer for the team that demands nothing but pure performance. While there aren't any shortcuts to rock solid body strength, he gave a glimpse of the two-time NBA champion’s mindset and focused on enhancing it.

Holiday’s performance coach told Medina, “In my career, he’s approached the off-court stuff probably more intensely than the on-court stuff better than anybody I’ve worked with across the board in the NFL and the NBA… If you watch those videos, he’s squatting 285 pounds, 20 times. There’s not a single person on this planet that can do that besides him.”

However, the efforts needed to perform at the professional level, especially in a team like Boston, Holiday has to watch his fitness. While his defensive consistency bought the team another ring, it’s the sustainable workout regime that will keep his wheels rolling for the coming years.

Jrue Holiday proved his mettle at Celtics' championship run

Jrue Holiday's impact on the Boston Celtics' championship run was undeniable, as he seamlessly filled the void left by the departure of Marcus Smart with his elite defensive skills and offensive versatility.

Despite some initial skepticism surrounding the trade, Holiday quickly proved himself as a valuable asset to the team, stepping up in his role as a third, fourth, or fifth option as needed. His experience as a key contributor on a championship team with the Milwaukee Bucks translated well to the Celtics, where he showcased his ability to excel as a complementary piece alongside stars like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Holiday's willingness to adapt to a new role and elevate his game when the team needed him most played a crucial role in Boston's dominant season. As the league sees fewer and fewer perimeter lockdown defenders, Jrue Holiday's presence on the Celtics' roster brought a unique defensive edge that complemented the team's offensive firepower.

His performance on both ends of the floor, packed with his shooting accuracy and defensive show, proved out to be a right composition for the Boston Celtics.

