Jude Bellingham’s Reaction To Reporter Asking Him To Come Home With Her Leaves Fans In Stitches

Jude Bellingham is one of the best centers in the football world right now. Bellingham was taken aback by a reporter's request to go home with her following Real Madrid's victory over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Amazon Prime Italy reporter Alessia Tarquinio interviewed Bellingham after he provided a crucial assist for Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in the Champions League round of 16.

What happened between Alessia Tarquinio and Jude Bellingham?

The duo were previously discussing her son, with the England star encouraging him to learn Spanish and be kinder. The Amazon Prime Italy reporter said, “I told him to talk to my son who sometimes doesn’t behave well." For which Bellingham replied, “Be kind and good to your mother, mothers are important to us."

But on Tuesday night, she made a daring request that shocked Bellingham. She said, "Would you like to come home with me?" Seeing Bellingham's surprised expression, she attempted to regain her composure by adding, “You are my perfect son!” After this incident, Bellingham was seen as embarrassed by what misunderstood.

Fans couldn’t help noticing how “scared” Jude Bellingham got after reporter asked him to come home

Jude Bellingham is already on top of the mountain playing for Real Madrid. But fans saw him in different lights after this crazy interview happened. A fan on Twitter didn’t want to blame Alessia Tarquinio as she wanted to take Jude Bellingham home. The fan wrote, “Can’t blame her to be honest it’s Jude Bellingham”

Another fan after seeing his shocking reaction showed some condolence to Bellingham. The fan wrote, “My man was scared”

Another fan jokingly said the reporter might be trying to test Bellingham’s Spanish. The fan wrote, “She was probs testing his Spanish”

Another fan just couldn’t stop thinking about how funny the situation was. The fan wrote, “I’m dead”

Following his success at Real Madrid, Bellingham is facing a two-game ban after being sent off in the aftermath of the club's encounter against Valencia last Saturday. As a result, he will be missing this weekend's match against Celta Vigo.

