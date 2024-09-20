Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Knicks Owner James Dolan of S*xual Assault and S*x Trafficking

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and sex trafficking, which may be distressing for some readers.

James Dolan, born on May 11, 1955, serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., which owns the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers. He inherited his wealth from his father, Charles Dolan, founder of Cablevision. Dolan began his career in the music industry before moving to Cablevision, where he played a crucial role in acquiring Madison Square Garden properties in the 1990s.

A federal lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking in 2013, has been dismissed by a U.S. District Court judge in California.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, received a ruling on Tuesday. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported the news.

Kellye Croft, the former plaintiff, claimed Dolan flew her from New York to Los Angeles, where she expected to resume her role as the masseuse for Eagles lead singer Glenn Frey (while Dolan's band was opening for the Eagles on tour). She alleged that Dolan manipulated her into a sexual relationship, which she described as abusive. Croft also accused Dolan of introducing her to movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who sexually assaulted her after she refused to perform a nude massage.

The judge dismissed the sex trafficking claim with prejudice, preventing its re-filing, though Croft may re-file the remaining charges if she chooses.

Attorneys from both sides issued statements regarding the case.

Advertisement

Croft's attorneys, Kevin Mintzer and Meredith Firetog, expressed disagreement with the District Court's ruling. "We strongly disagree with the court’s interpretation of the federal sex trafficking law, which we believe undermines vital protections for sex trafficking survivors," they stated in an email to ESPN. "We plan to appeal this decision and are confident the Court of Appeals will rectify this injustice. Additionally, we will continue to pursue Ms. Croft's sexual battery claims against James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein, which remain unaffected by [Tuesday's] ruling. Our fight on Ms. Croft's behalf is just beginning."

In contrast, a spokesperson for Dolan expressed satisfaction with the lawsuit's dismissal, describing it as a baseless attempt to push false allegations for personal gain. "This is the same attorney involved in the Charles Oakley case," the spokesperson noted.

The statement references a separate lawsuit involving Charles Oakley, a former Knicks star, who was removed from Madison Square Garden, owned by Dolan, in 2017. That case is still ongoing, with Dolan set to be deposed.

Advertisement

Dolan has faced heavy criticism over his management of the Knicks, a team that has struggled historically under his ownership. While the team's performance has improved recently, fan dissatisfaction remains due to the Knicks' inconsistent results and Dolan's controversial decisions.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

ALSO READ: How to Watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More