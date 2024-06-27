Judge Dismisses USD 100 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Cowboys QB Dak Prescott; Here’s What We Know

Recently, under a legal development, a Collin County judge dismissed charges against Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit lately. However, he has initiated proceedings to impose sanctions against the plaintiff. It will be done by her legal representatives.

Judge Angela Tucker's decision was taken based on the lack of merit in the plaintiffs’ claims. She declared that they were unfounded regarding allegations of sexual assault and defamation against Prescott.

Dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit against Dak Prescott

Levi G. McCatherm, II, Prescott’s attorney, has strongly criticized the lawsuits. It was mostly described as an abuse of the legal system. McCathern said, “This is literally an example of what you should not do as a lawyer."

McCathern also emphasized, “It's the absolute worst thing you can do. There's a thing in Texas law where you can't file a lawsuit for harassment, embarrassment, or just to go get money when you don't have a claim. And that's exactly what these people did."

Earlier this year, a woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing Prescott of sexual assault. It stems from an alleged incident in a Dallas strip club parking lot in 2017. She claimed Prescott had coerced her into a black SUV. And there, he purportedly exposed himself and assaulted her physically.

Attorney Bethel and Yoel Zehaie are the legal representatives for the woman. They took a significant position by sending a letter to the footballer narrating the whole scenario. In the letter, they expressed their willingness to forgo pursuing criminal charges against him. In return, a resolution was proposed where she would receive compensation for her emotional pain and suffering.

Their letter valued the damages at $100 million, reflecting the severity of the mental state she is going through. By opting for a settlement, the woman and her attorneys aim to address her grievances and avoid the complexities and publicity of a criminal trial.

Dak Prescott’s approach towards the allegation charged up against him

Prescott has consistently denied these allegations. Not only that, his legal team categorizes them as baseless and defamatory. McCathern expressed Prescott's relief at the judge's decision, stating, “[Dak is] absolutely ecstatic. He's very happy. And yet he was not as happy as you think, because he always knew that he'd do nothing wrong.” Prescott even at one point hinted at leaving his football career because of the charges against him.

The Dallas Police Department had previously closed its criminal investigation into Prescott. It was around May; however, they cited insufficient evidence. McCathern lambasted the plaintiff and her legal team for what he characterized as attempts to extort money and tarnish Prescott's reputation.

"Despite [the plaintiff] and her legal team's relentless efforts to extort money and damage Dak's reputation, justice has consistently prevailed and will continue to do so," McCathern affirmed. He criticized the plaintiff's actions as detrimental to genuine sexual assault survivors. He also mentions the undermining of societal progress in supporting them.

Judge Tucker scheduled a hearing for mid-September. It is to determine appropriate sanctions against the plaintiff. She also asked her legal representatives to bring what she deemed to be frivolous claims against Prescott. Let us know in the comments what you think about the whole decision of the judge.