Judgement Day Break Up At WWE SummerSlam Led To One Of The Members Legitimately Crying Backstage: Report

The original Judgement Day officially broke up at SummerSlam after Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor turned on the group members, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. One of the members of The Judgement Day was reportedly crying backstage, knowing they would be splitting up.

The host of the podcast, The Ringer Wrestling Show, David Shoemaker, said that there were real tears from a Judgement Day wrestler upon hearing the news of their breakup. According to him,

"I don’t want to speculate on who it was, but I think it’s extremely cool that they did have a real bond, and we’re not happy that it was coming to an end. The real bond they shared is the reason it got so over, in my opinion.”

ALSO READ: 'You Dirty Dog' WWE Fans In Frenzy After Dominik Mysterio Thanks Liv Morgan For Dinner Following Betrayal To Rhea Ripley

Incidentally, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the original members of The Judgement Day when the group was formed by Edge, aka Adam Copeland. In 2022, they were the first two wrestlers to accompany the Rated R Superstar, who was later joined by Finn Balor. Once they kicked out Edge, Dominik Mysterio joined the group, making it one of the most successful stables in WWE.

Rhea Ripley faced Liv Morgan with Dominik Mysterio by her side at SummerSlam 2024. Dom won back Mami after sparking a romantic angle with Morgan. However, Dirty Dom sided with the reigning World Women's Champion when it mattered the most.

Advertisement

He assisted Morgan in winning the match with a distraction. Dominik eventually kissed Liv , showing how he backstabbed Mami, while the latter was left disappointed and heartbroken.

On the same night, another Judgement Day member turned on his friend. Damian Priest's impressive World Heavyweight Championship reign ended after 118 days against Gunther at SummerSlam. Instead of assisting the priest, Balor helped Gunther win the match.

Following double betrayals, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are officially babyfaces now, as opposed to their heel characters in Judgement Day. Calling themselves Terror of Twins, Priest and Ripley are set to feud with the rest of the Judgement Day members, which includes Liv Morgan and Carlito.

Finn Balor confirmed that The Judgement Day is still alive despite kicking out Rhea Ripley and. Damian Priest. The OG group had been together for two years, sharing unforgettable moments on and off the screen, and they have become close friends in real life. Hence, leaving the group must have been an emotional moment for every member of the stable.

Advertisement