Julia Roberts’ ‘Weird’ Exchange With Travis Kelce at Eras Tour Revealed by Lip Reader

Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce created a buzz after a widely shared interaction at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The concert took place in Dublin, Ireland, on June 30. A TikTok video captured Roberts, 56, engaging warmly with Kelce, 34. It was inside the VIP tent.

In the footage, Roberts appeared affectionate, playfully tickling and rubbing Kelce's arm as they conversed, sparking speculation and commentary across social media. Lip reader Jackie Gonzalez provided insights on the exchange.

Inside Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce's Eras Tour exchange

The lip reader shared her interpretation on Instagram and created a buzz. According to Gonzalez, Roberts conveyed her genuine happiness for Kelce and his girlfriend. However, she also acknowledged that she didn't want to make them uncomfortable with her sentiment.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Fans Criticize Julia Roberts For Touchy Interaction With Travis Kelce; Check Swifties REACTION

Kelce is known for his prominent role as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was later seen leaving the concert alongside Swift herself, both visibly enjoying the moment as they waved to fans.

Julie and Edward Glaser, parents of comedian Nikki Glaser, added a touch of humor by joking about Roberts' interaction with Kelce. Initially critiquing Roberts' behavior as weird, the Glasers later clarified their comments. It emphasized that it was more about the unusual nature of the interaction than any negative sentiment.

Swift's Dublin performance also included a minor hiccup when she momentarily got stuck. It was on a raised platform during her rendition of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from her album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift's professionalism shone through as a backup dancer quickly intervened. They ensured the show continued without interruption.

Advertisement

Also read: Travis Kelce and Julia Roberts Hang Out at Taylor Swift’s Last Eras Tour Stop in Dublin

A look into Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship

In addition to Roberts' presence, music legend Stevie Nicks was also in attendance. Swift publicly expressed admiration for her before performing the song Clara Bow, which pays tribute to Nicks.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has garnered attention since they began dating in September 2023. Kelce's acknowledgment of their romance on his podcast.

Swift reflected on their early days together in a Time's Person of the Year interview. It highlighted their initial period away from the spotlight as crucial for building a deeper connection between them.