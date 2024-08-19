Julian Edelman Learning His Lesson Doesn’t Bet Against Patrick Mahomes’ 3 Peat While Taking Hilarious Shot at Lamar Jackson

Over the last several years, the NFL world has debated who is the superior quarterback, between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. While many people have their own beliefs about who will win, Patriots great Julian Edelman has a clear choice—one he made earlier this year after losing a lot of money betting against the Chiefs.

During Fox's preseason coverage, Edelman was questioned if the Kansas City Chiefs have what it takes to complete the historic three-peat this season. The former NFL player immediately expanded his support for the reigning champs, emphasizing that it's not a team to overlook.

“I’ve learned my lesson. I am never betting against the Chiefs again… I lost a lot of money…”



Edelman then reaffirmed his belief in the Chiefs' ability to complete a three-peat with a simple argument: Mahomes and company are the favorites to win, and the only way they may lose is if others step up. And "others" mostly referred to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

The former Patriots player said that in order to prevent the Chiefs from winning their third consecutive game, Burrow must avoid injury, as he did last season, and maintain consistency.

Julian mocked the star quarterback's underwhelming playoff performances and asked him to get off the milk carton in the postseason, implying that he is frequently absent when the team needs him the most.

“We all know what the Chiefs are… It’s up to everyone else. We need to see a Joe Burrow come out and do something… stay healthy [and] start fast. You need to see Lamar Jackson, who’s been on a milk carton in the playoffs… so he’s missing.”

With these similarities, Edelman successfully inferred that Mahomes is the league's finest quarterback. Surprisingly, the majority of followers agreed with this judgment and expressed their support on social media.

Individually, Burrow, Mahomes, and Jackson all have a compelling argument for being called the greatest. However, in terms of a quarterback's effect on his club, Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, stands out among his contemporaries.

This is also why most fans found it impossible to argue with Edelman about Mahomes edging over Jackson, prompting many to take to social media to voice their support for the former wide receiver, particularly his critique of Lamar's poor postseason efforts. Here are some of them:

Lamar's ranking higher than Patrick among the greatest players in the NFL in 2024 demonstrates that he is well-regarded by his peers. More significantly, it demonstrates that his technique is effective for him.

Playoffs are ultimately decided by razor-thin margins. With so many variables at play, a bad postseason record should be considered as a team issue rather than an individual one. After all, Lamar scored four touchdowns against the Texans in the Divisional round.

