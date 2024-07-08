Julian Edelman Recalls Hilarious Story of Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley Wearing Skirt During a Trip to Burger Joint

Seeing a grown male athlete stroll past in a Scottish skirt is still more amusing than many standup gigs on the internet. This is a story about NFL players wearing a skirt to an occasion and then going to McDonald's in the same outfit. In a recent podcast, Julian Edelman shared a hilarious story about Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. attending the Met Gala in a skirt and then all of them going to McDonald's to chill at night.

The McDonald's employees in New York saw this funny incident on the night of the Met Gala.

Julian Edelman reveals the 'Skirt Tale of the Met Gala'

In his most recent episode of his Games with Names podcast, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman related a story about the Met Gala. During his initial days in the NFL, the freshly signed running back for the Philadelphia Eagles attended the Met Gala with Edelman dressed like a James Bond character and Odell Beckham Jr. wearing Scottish kilts, similar to Saquon Barkley.

"Me and Saquon used to kick it a lot," Edelman revealed on Games with Names. He continued, “We went to the Met Gala. When you attend these types of events, athletes like to congregate around one another. So there were me, Saquon, and Odell, and they were wearing skirts because it was camping or whatever.”

Following the year's most lavish fashion event, the NFL stars went to McDonald's to find a place to hang out around 2 a.m.

He shared, "They dressed like some Scottish [expletive]. I just went with James Bond. I just went with it. We went out afterwards, and I recall going to McDonald's about two in the morning. Saquon was still a young man, and he said, 'Man, we can't eat this. Odell looks at him or something and says, 'Dude, it's May.'"

Given that the running back was still new to professional football, he was very focused on his health and the sacrifices that come with being an athlete. However, due to Beckham Jr., Barkley learned that everyone can have a cheat day as it was preseason time.

The NFL trio got heckled by New York Jet fans

According to TMZ, Julian Edelman, Saquon Barkley, and OBJ were heckled by New York Jets supporters at the event's afterparty. The fan continued to shout at Barkley, accusing the franchise of incompetence, claiming that OBJ's trade to the Browns was a horrible decision. At that point, Edelman said, "I also support the Jets. Every time we play, we win."

Julian Edelman retired on April 12, 2021, following a stellar 12-year NFL career with the New England Patriots. During the franchise's two-decade era, Edelman contributed to three Super Bowl victories and was awarded MVP for one of them.



The 2019 NFL season was Edelman's final full year, and it was also his best season, as he established a career-high in receiving yards and made 100 receptions for the second time. This raised his aspirations for 2020 before another injury destroyed his career.