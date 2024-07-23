Julianna Pena Criticizes Ronda Rousey’s Exit From MMA: ‘Shows Her Mentality’

Julianna Peña has a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey’s MMA contributions. But why does Rousey’s exit still bother her? Recently, Peña shared her candid thoughts. She commented on Rousey’s new autobiography, which throws shade at many. Did Rousey handle her losses poorly? Peña thinks so.

She believes Rousey should take more responsibility for her defeats. Why didn’t Rousey make a comeback after her losses? Peña feels Rousey’s abrupt exit shows a weak mentality. What could Rousey have done differently? Peña has some strong opinions on that.

Did Ronda Rousey bail on the fight game?

Julianna Peña didn’t hold back when discussing Ronda Rousey’s exit from MMA. On The MMA Hour, Peña acknowledged Rousey's immense pressure during her reign but criticized her response to losses. “It comes with the territory,” Peña said. “It sounds like an excuse. That’s what we call an excuse.”

She emphasized the importance of taking accountability, saying, “It’s never for her to say, ‘It’s an excuse, but I didn’t get to evolve.’ It’s more like blaming everybody else without taking any accountability.”

Rousey’s career took a turn after a knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. This loss ended her three-year run as champion. Instead of returning stronger, Rousey retreated from the spotlight. When she finally returned 13 months later, Amanda Nunes defeated her in just 48 seconds at UFC 207. That marked the end of Rousey’s MMA career. She then shifted to WWE, where she found success until 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ronda Rousey Reveals She Will Only Make UFC Return if THIS Condition Is Met

Peña feels Rousey should have used the negativity as motivation for a comeback. “It’s a tool, and you can use it to fuel you or sabotage you,” Peña said. She appreciates Rousey’s role in opening doors for female fighters but finds her departure disappointing. “Especially if you lose, everybody loses. You get back up on the horse, you ride again,” Peña remarked.

Her own experiences with Rousey on The Ultimate Fighter have shaped her views, adding a personal layer to her critique. Despite their differences, Peña respects Rousey’s legacy but believes someone else would have eventually led the charge for women in the UFC.

Did Ronda forget her fans?

Ronda Rousey’s career took a nosedive after her knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018, Rousey recently lashed out at Joe Rogan and MMA media, calling them “a bunch of a**holes” for abandoning her after her defeats.

Advertisement

Miesha Tate, Rousey’s former rival, shared her thoughts on Sirius XM’s “MMA Today .” Tate said, “I’ve been able to work through those things and see my fault in it and try to be a better person. I wish that I could say that I saw the same growth from Ronda.” She believes Rousey’s focus on negativity and resentment has stunted her personal growth.

Tate also emphasized, “People beat you down a bit. It comes with fame. Nobody gets away unscathed in life.” What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s career and her impact on women’s MMA? Share your views in the comments below and join the conversation!