Julius Randle Shares His Honest Reaction After Timberwolves Trade: ‘I Feel Wanted Here’

Julius Randle was in shock when he learned last weekend that the New York Knicks had traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After five seasons of becoming an All-Star with the Knicks, Randle had been looking forward to another shot at the playoffs after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last season.

However, after some reflection and a good night’s sleep, Randle woke up excited about the new opportunity awaiting him in Minnesota. "I was shocked at first, but then I got excited," Randle admitted during his introductory press conference. "You want to be somewhere where you're wanted. I feel wanted here."

He expressed his eagerness to join a team with championship aspirations and contribute to their continued success. “At this point in my career, I've accomplished a lot of great things on an individual level, but I want to win a championship. This is a perfect opportunity to do that.”

The trade saw the Timberwolves send franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and bring Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop to Minnesota. The Timberwolves, fresh off their first Western Conference Finals appearance in two decades, were looking to shake up their roster while addressing the financial pressures of the new collective bargaining agreement.

For Randle, the trade represents a fresh start. He is set to reunite with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who coached him during his breakout season with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018-19. Finch praised Randle’s work ethic and attitude, calling him a “game-changer.” The feeling is mutual, with Randle calling Finch “a genius” and adding that the coach always had him prepared for games.

"I want to help [Anthony Edwards], I want to help Rudy [Gobert], I want to help Naz [Reid]—all those guys. I want to help win a championship, and that's the only thing that matters," Randle said.

Randle’s transition to the Timberwolves should be smooth, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Known for his versatility and scoring ability, Randle is expected to slot into the starting lineup, giving Minnesota a new dimension on offense. Finch and Timberwolves president Tim Connelly are optimistic about how Randle can complement their existing core, especially alongside their rising star Anthony Edwards.

“It can be very good,” said Finch, highlighting the versatility and depth the team has now. The addition of Randle, along with DiVincenzo’s outside shooting (40% from three-point range last season), opens up the possibility for varied lineups and offensive flexibility. The combination of Randle and Gobert, two strong interior presences, also evokes comparisons to Randle’s time in New York alongside center Mitchell Robinson. “I played next to a center similar in style [to Gobert] with Mitchell Robinson. It’s easy when you know you’ve got a big guy back there that has your back,” Randle said confidently.

While the trade came with financial implications and risks, the Timberwolves are confident in their decision. Randle’s addition to the roster brings veteran experience and a strong winning mindset, which should prove invaluable for the young Timberwolves team.

"You don’t make a trade like this lightly," Connelly said. "These guys come from winning environments, and they appreciate what it takes in the playoffs. They bring toughness and skill, and they’re versatile. That’s important for us as we look to build on what we did last year."

The trade also helped Minnesota save $26.5 million in payroll and luxury tax savings, while giving the team some flexibility moving forward. Randle, with his contract paying him $33.1 million for the upcoming season, offers high-level production, but the Timberwolves will also have to navigate his long-term financial impact alongside other key contracts, like Rudy Gobert's.