'Just Cancel It': Fans Troll Jake Paul for Rescheduling Mike Tyson Fight, Urge Netflix to Call It Off

YouTuber and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul shocked the world this year after he initially announced he was going to fight former undisputed boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson. The boxing match was scheduled to take place on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight was to be telecasted worldwide on Netflix.

Fans had criticized Jake Paul for picking 57-year-old retired Mike Tyson for a fight at his 27-year-old boxing prime. A couple of days back, the NY Post broke the news about severe health conditions. It was an update on Mike Tyson, who got sick on the flight from Miami to LA.

According to the NYPost report, “Mike Tyson had a medical incident on a flight from Miami to LA on Sunday as he became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. Thankfully, he is doing great, his representatives have confirmed in a statement today.”

Later, news resurfaced that Mike Tyson could turn down the offer and withdraw from the fight. Most Valuable Promotion posted and informed fans that they have postponed the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event and will announce the new dates very soon.

Recently, Netflix provided an update on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match and a new date for the boxing extravaganza. The event is scheduled for Friday, November 15, at the same venue, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fans are not happy with the decision that Jake Paul will still fight Mike Tyson even after his health issues. They are now brutally trolling Jake Paul and asking Netflix to cancel the event.

A fan commented on a Twitter post by Netflix about the new date of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, “We won’t be watching.”

Another fan wrote, “Y'all should ashamed. Cancel this.”

One expressed her concern, “I don’t want this fight to happen.”

Another user commented, “The Hype is gone. I'm just fighting an even older man now with health issues.”

One fan shared, “Clown Vs The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Dana White Goes on Jake Paul for Fighting Mike Tyson

UFC CEO Dana White and Youtuber turned professional boxer and promoter Jake Paul don't have a friendly history. Both men never miss a chance to troll one another on the world stage.

Jake Paul calls out Dana White and the UFC company for underpaying the fighters and not providing them with the proper health care and facilities they deserve. On the other hand, Dana White calls out Jake Paul for fighting an older fighter and even calls him a fake fighter.

Dana White recently appeared on the Flagrant Podcast and was asked about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul's boxing match.

Dana White seemed very unhappy with the match being good. He expressed that his only problem with Jake Paul is that he has never fought someone who is a proper boxer and is of his age. He fought one indicating at the fight with Tommy Fury in 2023 and lost that fight.

White continued, “A f***ing almost 60-year-old man shouldn't be fighting a 27-year-old guy under any circumstances. Even if it's Mike Tyson, it's just f***ing ridiculous.

Uncle Dana continued his rant and expressed that he is not against anything. He loves Mike Tyson, and by the time Mike Tyson turns 60, he is 54, and his back is giving him problems for some reason. White then said that he doesn’t want to see Mike Tyson getting knocked out by Jake Paul, at least.

