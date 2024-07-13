‘Just Don’t Use the B-Word’: Serena and Venus Williams Call Out Pat McAfee for His Caitlin Clark Comments

Harrison Butker was not the only one roasted by Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters also took shots at Pat McAfee for his comments on Caitlin Clark. The former World No. 1 players took the opportunity to call out them as they both shared the 2024 ESPYs stage together.

The American sports analyst had referred to the WNBA star as a “white b*tch,” and this seemingly didn't go right with the tennis icons.

Serena and Venus Williams call out Pat McAfee for comments on Caitlin Clark

Serena Williams, while sharing the stage with sister Venus Williams Quinta Brunson, to celebrate the rise and popularity of women's sports, the former World No. 1 fired shots at Pat McAfee.

As the trio talked about the female athletes, Brunson said, “Do you like sports? Well, these are sports, and when talking about the players, you can describe them the same way you describe any player.”

The trio then discussed some approach words like “athlete,” “competitor,” “champion,” or even “dumba**.” The audience laughs at hearing this word.

The Abbott Elementary producer went on to explain that sometimes it's okay to call them that word as they sometimes “are being dumba**, and that's the beauty of sports.” The audience continues to laugh with callings. “Call them whatever you want,” she continued.

Serena then joins, “Just don’t use the b-word.” Venus immediately agreed with her legendary sister and said, “Yeah, never use the B-word.” Serena then adds, “You know who you are.”

Serena Williams makes an unfiltered joke on Caitlin Clark

Serena Williams has something to say about Caitlin Clark while hosting the ESPYs 2024. The 23-time Grand Slam winner appreciated the No. 1 draft pick, saying she has had an “amazing year and is nominated for three awards.”

The former tennis player further said, “Caitlin, you are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and White people are really crazy about you."

Meanwhile, this statement by Serena sparked some reactions. A user wrote, “Thanks Serena! Black people are crazy about her too!”

Another wrote, “Why bring face into it?”

Another, “That's just wrong and racist and she's not right black people aren't all like her trying to divide, and her best friend on the team is black. I've always admired Serena but this is very disturbing. She owes Caitlan an apology.”

One more, “Never was a fan. Irresponsible comment feeding this hate machine.”

Last but not least, “Serena’s husband is white.”

Pat McAfee issued an apology to Caitlin Clark over his remarks

Last month, Pat McAfee took over his X (formerly Twitter) account to apologize to Caitlin Clark for his questionable comments. The former football punter called the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer “white b*tch” during a segment of women's popularity in basketball.

The ESPN analyst stated he “shouldn’t have used ‘white b*tch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark.” He further stated that he has “so much of respect” for the Indiana Fever star as well as for women.