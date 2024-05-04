JUST IN: Los Angeles Lakers Fire Head Coach Darvin Ham After Two Seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made the official decision to terminate coach Darvin Ham's contract after only two seasons at the helm.

This move comes as a result of the team's disappointing performance under Ham's leadership, culminating in a first-round playoff exit. Despite leading the Lakers to the Western Conference finals in his first season, the team's subsequent struggles and failure to advance in the playoffs have led to this significant change.

The official X/Twitter account of the Lakers put on an official statement citing Rob Pelinka, the Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, read:

“We greatly appreciate Darvin's efforts on behalf of the lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year's remarkable run to the western conference finals.”

Additionally, the franchise also mentioned the record that stood during Ham’s tenure at the Lakers, i.e. 90-74.

The statement also put forth a considerable full review of the current situation of the team as it solidified its stance on delivering champion-like team performance.

Bill Simmons Lashed Out at Lakers after Darvin Ham’s Firing

After the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham, NBA insider Bill Simmons took to social media to voice his thoughts on the matter.

Despite his allegiance as a devoted Boston Celtics fan, Simmons expressed a sense of disappointment regarding the Lakers' choice to dismiss Ham.

In his tweet, Simmons wrote,” It was all Darvin Ham’s fault! Remember when he traded for Westbrook, picked D-Lo over Conley in the Russ makeup trade, drafted Hood-Schifino over Jaquez, signed Wood and Reddish, and gave Rui and D-Lo short deals that immediately made them trade rumor guys.”

While stopping short of explicitly assigning blame, Simmons highlighted a series of transactions overseen during Ham's tenure that, in hindsight, raised questions about the team's competitiveness.

However, it was not Ham to whom Simmons was directly pointing. Simmons' critique seemed to suggest a shared responsibility between the team's general manager, Rob Pelinka, who approved the moves, and LeBron James, known for his influential role in the Lakers' decision-making process.

