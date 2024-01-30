‘Just Leave the Poor Girl Alone’: Fans Rally Behind Taylor Swift’s ‘I Didn’t Do Anything’ Stance Over Blame for ‘Ruining’ NFL

In recent events surrounding Taylor Swift and the NFL, fans have rallied behind the pop star, defending her against accusations that she had an undue influence on the sport's outcomes.

Taylor Swift's NFL criticism

Swift, who has been frequently spotted at Kansas City Chiefs games since publicly dating player Travis Kelce, found herself at the center of a heated debate.

Critics argue her constant presence on television broadcasts during NFL games is "ruining football," a claim that has met with widespread backlash from her supporters.

This controversy escalated recently following the Chiefs' win against the Baltimore Ravens, where Swift was targeted by fans.

As she was leaving the stadium, one fan accused her of influencing the game's outcome, to which Swift responded, “I didn’t do anything.”

Another fan was heard shouting, “You ruined the NFL!”, highlighting the intensity of the criticism she has been receiving.

A notable incident occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game, where Swift seemed visibly annoyed by the camera focusing on her.

She was caught on camera appearing to say, “Go away, please,” as the camera panned to her in the VIP box.

This incident highlighted her frustration with the ongoing situation and the criticism she has faced for 'ruining' football, as some critics have put it.

The extent of the controversy also extends to claims that the NFL is favoring the Chiefs due to Swift’s presence.

David Letterman, the former host of Late Night, has notably spoken out in support of Swift.

He praised her as a "glowing bright light of goodness in the world" and dismissed the criticisms as nonsensical.

Even, Stephen A. Smith has been a strong defender of Taylor Swift amidst the NFL controversy.

Smith, known for his forthright opinions, has spoken out on his show, emphasizing that criticism directed towards Swift is unjustified.

He argued that Swift's presence at NFL games isn't a ploy for attention but a genuine gesture of support for Kelce.

On one hand, some critics hold her responsible for purportedly overshadowing the sports event.

On the other, a significant portion of fans have ardently defended her, highlighting the undue criticism she faces.

Fans Rally in Support of Taylor Swift

Loyal Swifties are always on alert and vocal on social media and public forums, asserting that the blame placed on Swift for "ruining" NFL games is unwarranted and unfair.

They argue that Swift, just like any other individual, has the right to attend and enjoy NFL games without being subjected to undue scrutiny or blame for the broadcast choices made by the NFL. A fan says, "Man leave this poor girl alone & shame on the NFL"

Another echoed, "I can admit it’s a lil annoying seeing her every damn play but it’s not her fucking fault! This just pissed me off! Leave that lady alone man!"

Another states, "The NFL ruined it not her."

Another comments, "I mean it’s not her choice for the media to throw the cameras on her 50 times per game she is literally just supporting her man"

Another doesn't hold back against NFL, "Here is Taylor Swift, telling CBS to take her off TV . Don’t blame Taylor Swift blame the NFL. They have totally exploited her to make more money."

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift getting blamed for ruining NFL?

