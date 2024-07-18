'Just so we're clear': Nate Diaz breaks silence on USD 9 million Lawsuit against Fanmio for Jorge Masvidal fight

It was recently revealed that Nate Diaz filed a lawsuit against CEO of Fanmio , Solomon Engel. The latter was accused of breach of contract and fraud as he supposedly did not give them the money that was owed.

In recent development, Nate Diaz claimed that he did not sue anyone. How is that possible? The initial news even had the CEO responding to the accusations claiming it was false. The Stockton native is staying out of the business on this matter.

Nate Diaz is not suing Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz recently went head-to-head in a ten round boxing match. The event was considered a success with a stacked undercard and good fights. With over eighteen-thousand fans in attendance, this fight was highly talked about.

However, it was reported that Nate Diaz filed a $9 million lawsuit against Fanmio’s CEO, Solomon Engel. It was revealed that he was not paid the promised amount. The CEO responded to said allegations claiming it was false.

In recent developments, Nate Diaz posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle that totally contradicted the events that spiraled in the last couple days. The former UFC fighter claimed he is not suing Solomon Engel.

“I ain't suing nobody. Just so we’re clear,” wrote Nate Diaz. The fighter claims that he did not file a lawsuit as mentioned earlier. The Stockton Slugger however, did not expand further in his post.

Advertisement

This is an interesting turn of events in the Nate Diaz vs Fanmio lawsuit. The civil case has now had the Stockton native completely denying his involvement. Could it be his team that filed a lawsuit?

Also read: ‘Sign a Contract Today’: Dustin Poirier Still Interested in Nate Diaz Fight Amid Retirement Talks

Jorge Masvidal believes he won the fight against Nate Diaz

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal suffered an unfortunate loss against Nate Diaz in the highly anticipated boxing fight. Although Gamebred had his moments, the Stockton native took the victory via a majority decision.

It was widely regarded that the fight was hard to score. A razor sharp decision had Diaz winning in the scorecards. However, one judge scored it 98-92, which Jorge Masvidal believed was bizarre.

In the post fight interview, Masvidal gave his thoughts on the fight. He also went on to explain how he believed he won the bout. Gamebred said the judges were influenced by the crowd and he threw the ‘meaningful shots’ in the fight.

Advertisement

“The judges were influenced by the crowd cause a lot of those shots were landing in the corner,” said Masvidal. Despite Diaz’s volume being high in the fight, Jorge believes he landed the significant shots throughout the fight.

Jorge Masvidal claims he wants to fight Nate Diaz again at a place where there is no home court advantage. Both fighters have a win over each other in their respective sport.

Do you think Gamebred can redeem himself in the potential trilogy fight?