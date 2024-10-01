Justin Fields Addresses Steelers' Slow Start After Loss Against Colts; Says Drinking a Different Color Gatorade Won’t Help

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields addressed the team's slow starts on offense following their recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts, emphasizing that no quick fixes or superstitions can remedy their performance. Fields stresses the importance of starting strong from the first play, focusing, and executing correctly.

Despite the Steelers' struggles in the early parts of games, Fields remains steadfast in his belief that it ultimately comes down to performance and intent. He made a unique statement after the loss against the Colts, Fields said, “It's not a pregame routine. It's not doing something special or drinking a different color Gatorade. It is none of that. It's just coming out first play, coming out focused, ready to go.

“And we didn't do that at the start. We got going as time went along, but it is not mystical. It is the performance at the end of the day, and we didn't come out with the right intent,” he added.

However, the Steelers' slow start against the Colts, falling behind by 17 points early in the game, highlighted a concerning trend for the team in the 2024 NFL season. With only 29 first-half points scored in their first four games, it is evident that Pittsburgh needs to address their offensive execution and efficiency in the early stages of games.

Running back Najee Harris echoed Fields' sentiments, emphasizing the need for better execution and taking advantage of opposing defenses' schemes to create opportunities for success.

As the Steelers reflect on their 3-1 start to the season and look ahead to a challenging matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, there are both optimistic and pessimistic viewpoints regarding the team's performance. While Pittsburgh has shown resilience and nearly overcame deficits in games, there are lingering concerns, such as Harris' decreased rushing efficiency, inconsistencies in the passing game, and overall conservative offensive approach.

The Steelers' upcoming game against the Cowboys will serve as a pivotal test for assessing their true capabilities and addressing any underlying issues affecting their performance.