Justin Gaethje Announces Comeback Date After Getting Bruised and Battered at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje is moving on from his thunderous knockout at the UFC 300. After lying face-first in the middle of the octagon, it has been a tough five months for Gaethje. However, as per the latest update, there is just one more month left for the former UFC BMF to return from his hiatus. Speaking with MMA Fighting, Gaethje stated that he wanted to take time off for six months, which will conclude at the end of October. He also informed about his decision to return to full fledged sparring from November onwards.

And while Gaethje will try to forget the crushing defeat against Max Holloway, he also has some names in his mind. Reflecting on whom he wants to face next, ‘The Highlight’ mentioned Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Alexander Volkanovski. While these are surely big names, the likes of Volkanovski are already gearing up for his featherweight title rematch with Ilia Topuria if he manages to successfully defend the same against Holloway.

Turning back the pages five months ago, Justin Gaethje walked out to a packed UFC 300 arena as the BMF champion. Aiming to retain the belt, things turned out quite differently in the middle. Holloway, showing immense confidence, began to put on a striking show right from the first round. Such an aggressive approach pushed Gaethje to the backfoot. Gaethje got his nose broken, and his face bloodied up while the match still had significant time left to conclude.

While ‘The Highlight’ put on a brave show fighting through the pain, the last few seconds were an epic show for the crowd to witness. With Holloway’s victory almost guaranteed, ‘Blessed’ pointed towards the middle of the ring and invited Gaethje to box. This could have been a disaster for Holloway, as Gaethje is a fierce puncher. While the two fighters went berserk, throwing punches at each other, Holloway landed a thunderous punch to Gaethje’s chin.

‘The Highlight’ immediately collapsed to the ground cold, handing Holloway a major victory. Reacting to his loss, Gaethje stated, “I got knocked out, woke up and was like 'I wanna golf'.” The UFC fighter informed that golfing has been a part of his recovery process, and he is eager to get back to fighting once again.

The win against Gaethje gave Holloway a major push. He will now be fighting it out with Ilia Topuria for the featherweight championship. And while it seems that Gaethje is out of title contention, a couple of dominating victories might as well put him into the mix once again. Thus, looking to redeem himself after the UFC 300 loss, it remains to be seen how things pan out for Justin Gaethje.

