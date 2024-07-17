Justin Gaethje Reflects on Tough Loss Against Max Holloway: ‘Precise and Perfect’

Max Holloway. That's right, the Highlight Reel himself said Holloway was "precise and perfect." Ouch. Who saw that coming?

We all remember that insane finish, right? Holloway, down on the cards, somehow finds a knockout with seconds left. Unbelievable. Now Gaethje's talking about how he should've pressured more pushed forward. Guess Holloway's dancing and distance management were just too much.

Gaethje, known for his relentless fighting style, praised Holloway's performance, calling him “very precise and perfect” during their bout. “Max Holloway was very precise and perfect,” Gaethje said in the video. “He was a very tough Max Holloway to beat.”

Gaethje also shared what he would change in his game plan if given another chance: “I would’ve pressured more, I would’ve tried to move forward… I thought he would come to me more.”

This introspection highlights Gaethje’s analytical approach to his performances, always seeking ways to improve and adapt. Despite suffering a broken nose early in the fight and absorbing over 180 significant strikes, Gaethje demonstrated remarkable resilience. His willingness to critique his own performance and identify areas for improvement is a testament to his commitment to growth as a fighter.

Gaethje’s loss to Holloway marks his first defeat since capturing the BMF title. However, this setback doesn't diminish his standing in the lightweight division, known for its intense competition. The respect between top fighters like Gaethje and Holloway is evident, underscoring the high level of competition in the UFC.

Not so long ago, Justin Gaethje talked about the rematch and said, "I wouldn't mind getting the Max fight back, but that's probably because of recency bias from my last loss, so you always want that one back. I got Poirier beat me, and I got to get that one back."

While Gaethje reflects on what he could have done differently, it's important to recognize Holloway's skill and strategy that night.

Gaethje to take a break to heal

Gaethje remains optimistic . “Metaphorically, I could be ready tomorrow, but physically, I do want to take care of myself,” he shared on The Dan Le Batard Show. Recognizing the toll of repeated concussions, he emphasized the need for a break: “It would be foolish for me to jump back into training any time before 180 days.”

Gaethje plans to stay active with cardio while avoiding physical contact. “I think [it will be] six months, at least, before I get back to taking shots,” he noted. But he reassured fans, “That doesn’t say that I won’t be training the whole time.

Gaethje’s journey is far from over, and his dedication to the sport promises exciting future matchups. What do you think? Will we see Gaethje rise again to claim victory?