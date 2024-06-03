Justin Jefferson Agrees to 4-Year Contract Worth USD 140 Million With Vikings; Becomes Highest-Paid Non-QB
Star wide Receiver Justin Jefferson has agreed to new contract terms with the Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old signed a record-breaking $140 Million deal on Monday. He is now the top-paid non-quarterback ever. The deal will keep him bound to the VIking for four years.
Jefferson will earn a fixed $110 million through his new contract. Jefferson had refused an offer that could have earned him $28 Million before last season. After waiting a year, he overtook the 49ers’ Nick Bosa as the highest-paid non-QB.
Justin Jefferson opens up about his contract
The Vikings announced the historic deal on their X. They posted a compilation video of Jefferson’s big moments. It also included some of his teammates praising the youngster. “Only Just the beginning”, the post read.
Jefferson took to his social media to share his feelings. He said this was the deal he had been waiting for since he was a kid. Justin thanked god for enabling him to play football at the highest level.
The young WR credited his parents for their support throughout the journey. He told his brothers Rickey and Jordan that they made him what he is today. “I always dreamt of this moment,” Jefferson said. He considers sharing his dream with his family to be a blessing.
The Vikings refused multiple offers for Jefferson
Jefferson’s contract had a fifth-year option. The two parties used it to find a middle ground for a better deal. The Vikings' General Manager always prioritized retaining Jefferson for a long-term extension.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wanted to do everything he could to keep Jefferson. Even Justin wanted the Vikings to do whatever was needed to keep him in the building. The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year attracted many offers throughout the year. However, the Vikings never changed their stance on Justin Jefferson.
