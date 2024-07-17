Who is Justin Jefferson’s Baby Mama? Meet the Drop Dead Gorgeous Andrea Galea

Justin Jefferson, the Vikings wide receiver, has been playing in the NFL since 2020. The Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played for Destrehan High School and the LSU Tigers before stepping into the NFL.

Jefferson was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards that year. He made it to the Pro Bowl every year from 2020 to 2022. He holds the record for most career receiving yards per game with 98.3.

Who is Justin Jefferson’s baby mama, Andrea Galea?

Andrea Galea is a former Lousiana State University Athlete who double majored in philosophy and sociology. She won a four-year letter as Mount Saint Dominic’s varsity swim team captain. She made it to the First-Team All-Conference swim team every year.

Galea stood second in the high point award at the Junior State Meet. She led the team to first place in the County Conference Championships. She holds the team record in 100 fly, 100 back and 50 free. Andrea has also won the National AP Scholar Award.

The 26-year-old joined the University of Miami Law School and completed her education with honors. She gave birth to her daughter, Stella, in December last year.

What does Andrea Galea do for a living?

Andrea Galea is a licensed attorney in New Jersey. It’s just the beginning of her legal career after finishing her Doctor of Law at the University of Miami School of Law. She filed a paternity lawsuit against her husband, Justin Jefferson.

Galea asked for a paternity test in her lawsuit. She also sought financial support and healthcare coverage from the NFL star. In her lawsuit, she accused Jefferson of not offering even a penny despite earning millions.

How did Justin Jefferson and Andrea Galea meet?

Justin Jefferson and Andrea Galea attended the LSU together. Jefferson was the LSU Tigers’ star wide receiver, and Galea led the university’s swimming team. The couple got together during their college days. Jefferson entered the NFL while Galea continued her studies after graduating from LSU. But, they didn’t let their careers come between their love.

Was Justin Jefferson accused of pressuring Andrea Galea to abort the child?

Galea accused Jefferson of pushing her to abort the child in her lawsuit. She didn’t listen to Jefferson and gave birth to her child last year. Galea requested for a paternity test. In addition to that, she wanted Jefferson to fulfill his financial duties.

Andrea shared screenshots of her conversation about handling the pregnancy with Jefferson. The Vikings WR asks her if she took any pills. Galea responds that she did, but they don’t work every time. Then, Justin asks her if she is okay with the pregnancy.

The NFL athlete also asks Galea to stop annoying her. Justin says he will do his part when the baby is born. He doesn’t want to hear from Galea or her mother until the child is born. He repeatedly argues that she should handle the situation herself because she wants the child, not him.

Andrea Galea’s Instagram

Andrea Galea has over 11,400 followers on Instagram. She frequently posts about her daily activities on the platform.

Many of her posts are from her trips to different places. She also shared some pictures before and after giving birth to her daughter.

